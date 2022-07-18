Ileana D’Cruz is in a relationship with Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel





Bollywood actress, Ileana D’Cruz has found love again. The actress rose to fame through her acting role in the movie, Barfi. Everyone fell madly in love with their Bengali daughter and her feelings of unrequited love. For the uninitiated, Ileana was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone, whom she used to call her “husband”. However, they broke up, after which Ileana was heartbroken. Ileana was in a long distance relationship with Andrew, and she used to balance it like a pro. The two were so in love that rumors were sure they had secretly gotten married. But the news of Ileana and Andrew’s split came as a huge shock. Nobody had thought that this beautiful couple would separate. Recommend Reading: Mom-to-be, Vinny Arora gets pampered by husband, Dheeraj Dhoopar as he cooks her breakfast Now, reports are rife that Ilena is in a relationship again, and this time she is dating Bollywood actress, Katrina Kaif’s brother. Yes, according to a report from Times of India, Ileana is dating Sebastian Laurent Michel who is a model by profession and lives in London, UK. The report further claims that they have been together for six months. The rumors about Ileana’s relationship began after she posted a photo from vacation with Katrina and her gang to wish her a birthday. Ileana looked stunning in a black ensemble as she posed with her gang against a beautiful beach backdrop. Alongside, she wrote: “Sun, cocktails and some birthday cake.” However, Ileana has yet to confirm the news! Next Read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look adorable during song promos, mom-to-be shows off her baby bump AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

