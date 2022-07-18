Veteran actor Patrick Tse becomes the oldest person to win Best Actor at the Hong Kong Film Awards





Hong Kong veteran actor Patrick Tse won the Best Actor award at the 40th Hong Kong Film Awards on Sunday. Image via Facebook/Hong Kong Film Awards

By Sylvia Looi Monday July 18, 2022 11:28 MYT

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 Hong Kong veteran actor Patrick Tse made history when he was crowned Best Actor at the 40th Hong Kong Film Awards yesterday, making him the oldest actor to win the award. The 85-year-old, popularly known as Fourth Brother, won the award for his portrayal as a retired hitman in the black comedy Time, Swamp reported. According to the portal, Tse has acted in hundreds of films and received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 37th Hong Kong Film Awards in 2019. Tse, who is also the father of Hong Kong celebrity Nicholas Tse, was named best actor by Hong Kong. Film Critics Society in January. Patrick would have come out of retirement to play in Time. After making his acting debut at the age of 17 in a 1952 film The stormy nightPatrick became one of the most popular idols of Asian cinemas in the 1960s and 1970s. He quit acting in the 1990s after immigrating to Canada, although he still takes on occasional roles. Washington Post reported that the ceremony had been postponed three times since April following the largest outbreak of Covid-19 in Hong Kong. It was also the first time the awards had been presented in person since 2019.

