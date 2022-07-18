Jak Knight, stand-up comedian and ‘Big Mouth’ writer and actor, dies at 28





As a knight, a The stand-up comedian best known for his work on Netflixs Big Mouth and Peacocks Bust Down, has died aged 28, his family has announced. Knight died Thursday in Los Angeles, an agency representative confirmed to the Hollywood Reporterwho did not cite any additional details surrounding his death. The Knights’ loved ones ask that their privacy be respected during this extremely difficult time, the comedians’ family said in a statement through a representative. The Los Angeles-based writer, comedian and actor had launched Bust Down, which he co-created, executive produced and starred in, on the NBC streaming service in March. The six-episode series, which also starred Chris Redd and Sam Jay, followed a group of friends working low-paying jobs at a casino. We are devastated by the passing of Jak Knight. He was a brilliant actor, visionary and artist and we all had the chance to discover his greatness, to read a Peacock statement released on Saturday. Our hearts are with Jaks family, friends and community during this heartbreaking time. Since 2017, Knight had voiced the character DeVon for five seasons on Big Mouth, a hit Netflix animated series about the ups and downs of puberty. In addition to working as an editor, he also wrote several episodes of the series, which he praised in a 2018 Respect interview for introducing it to the brightest people such as Jordan Peele and Maya Rudolph. In the same interview, Knight said he began his career around the age of 20, working for the comedian-writer twin brothers known as The Lucas Brothers on their Lucas Bros. series. Moving Co., which ran for two seasons. He credited groundbreaking series The Boondocks and comedian Dave Chappelle as 100% of the reasons I do what I do when asked what inspired his start in the industry. Knight also wrote credits on the ABC comedy Black-ish, as well as the HBO talk show Break With Sam Jay, which earned him a Writers Guild of America Award Nomination This year. He’s done a lot of work as a stand-up comedian with his own Netflix special in 2018 as part of streaming services The Comedy Lineup series. Knights’ death was announced shortly after production wrapped on First Time Female Director, an upcoming feature from director Chelsea Peretti, which was her first credits. Other comedians and actors took to social media to honor Knight after learning of his death, with Kumail Nanjiani describing him as a hilarious comedian and super guy, while The Boys star Jack Quaid remembered him like amazing and one of the greatest. Read more tributes to Knight below. I do not know what to say. I met Jak Knight when he was a teenager. I’ll never forget the weekend me, him and Mo Welch did a casino show for a group of Trump voters. One crowd was particularly hateful and he didn’t hold back a single punch. Solomon George (@solomongeorgio) July 16, 2022 Stand up is so screwed up because we surround ourselves with doped people that we never make the effort to see more often because we always assume we can see each other well. Jak Knight was such a force. I do not know what to say. TO TEAR APART. — IFY (@IfyNwadiwe) July 16, 2022 I am in shock. There was no one like Jak Knight. A singular talent, really funny and a really nice person, a rare combo. I can’t believe it at all. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) July 16, 2022 Jak Knight is such a loss. So talented, never a dull moment hanging out with him. The comedy world, friends and family have lost a very good one. – Free Travon (@Travon) July 16, 2022 This is how I will always remember my friend Jak Knight: laughing and making us laugh. He was brilliant, hilarious, loving and one of a kind. My heart goes out to his family, by blood and by comedy, and to everyone who loved Jak. There were many of us and we miss him already. pic.twitter.com/YWA7OGyiFl — Andrew Goldberg (@BigMouthAndrew) July 17, 2022 Jak Knight did a lot of shit you might like, but Bust Down is one of the most happily weird collabs I’ve ever seen and it’s one of my favorite shows of the last few years. Hope you check it out, and its stand too. – Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) July 16, 2022 RIP Jak Knight praying for his friends — Chance the Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 16, 2022 I don’t know what to say about Jak Knight that he wouldn’t laugh at me for. But you were so incredibly loved and respected. There will never be someone like you -Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) July 16, 2022 A heartbreaking loss for the Big Mouth family. Writer and voice actor for beloved character Devon. A huge talent. Rest in peace Jack Knight. pic.twitter.com/oA6dR1YfMw — Bigmouth (@bigmouth) July 17, 2022

