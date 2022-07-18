Only one Toy Story actor has actually returned to Lightyear





While the Toy Story series has many notable voice actors, only one has returned to play a character in Lightyear and he’s an SNL alum.

AlthoughLight yearis technically the fifth film in the longtoy storyfranchise, only one voice actor returned for Pixar’s space adventure. The latest in the venerable film series has made headlines for controversially replacing Tim Allen with Chris Evans in the lead role of Buzz Lightyear. This decision proved more controversial than Pixar could have ever dreamed of, with Allen publicly expressing his displeasure. That said, it’s not like the rest of the film’s cast is filled with voice actors from previous films. Light yearunlike any other movietoy storyseries. Instead of just another sequel, the adventure movie is meant to be a movie in thetoy storyuniverse that inspired the range of Buzz Lightyear action figures. It doesn’t mean any of the others toy storycharacters appear in Light year. Andy, the young child of the firsttoy story,seenLight yearin theaters before asking his mother for the Buzz Lightyear toy. As Buzz and Emperor Zurg appear inLight yearthese are the characters the toys were based on, not the toys themselves. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Tim Allen’s Lightyear Response Confirms Spinoff’s Irrecoverable Problem Bill Hader, theSaturday Night Livealum who transitioned into a diverse acting career, is the only voice actor forLight yearwhich has already appeared in anothertoy storyfilm. After voicing Axel the Carnie intoy story 4Hader plays Featheringhamstan, a rookie space ranger, inLight year. Other Pixar dubbing stalwarts are also lending their talents to the affair. Pixar often brings back people it loves for multiple projects, butLight yearthe creative links oftoy storyare few and far between. Angus MacLane, Director ofLight yearvoiced various characters in differenttoy storyshort films. Isiah Whitlock Jr. voices Commander Burnside inLight yearand his voice was also heard inCars 3. Longtime Pixar employee Peter Sohn, who voices Sox inLight yearcontinues his long streak of appearances in the company’s films which began in 2007 withRatatouille. Apart from these actors, one might not even noticeLight yearis a Pixar movie, let alone one in thetoy storyuniverse.

Why Lightyear Didn’t Feature More Returning Toy Story Voice Actors

Even though Bill Hader voiced a human intoy story 4he plays a different character in Light year. It wouldn’t make sense for an earthly carnival employee to appear inLight year. This same reasoning stops all other belovedtoy storycharacter to introduce themselves as well. Woody the Cowboy and Wheezy the Singing Penguin just wouldn’t be in space. Appearances of staples from licensed series like Barbie and Mr. Potato Head would be even more of a headache. If the Little Green Men aliens hadn’t made the cut, there was no way Andy’s other toys could. Light yeardid not meet the standardtoy storybox office standards. This is probably due to the fact thatLight yearis not really typicaltoy storyfilm. It doesn’t feature any of the franchise’s main characters outside of Buzz, and he’s not even voiced by Tim Allen. It’s easy to see why no more returntoy storythe voice actors were not featured. The lack of returning characters highlights the fact thatLight yearprobably shouldn’t have been atoy storymovie at all.

