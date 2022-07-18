Glee actor Blake Jenner arrested for drunk driving in California





NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 06: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actor Blake Jenner visits Build Series to discuss Netflix’s TV miniseries Slaven Vlasic/Getty Ancient Joy star Blake Jenner was arrested and charged with impaired driving. The actor came to the attention of Burbank, Calif., area police when he allegedly failed to stop at a red light last Saturday, by TMZ. During a security check, it was discovered that the 29-year-old actor was driving above the legal blood alcohol limit, according to police records. Burbank police tell PEOPLE he was released the same day. CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – MAY 05: Blake Jenner attends the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge at Sony Pictures Studios on May 05, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Easterseals) Tommaso Boddi/Getty for Easter Stamps RELATED: super girlMelissa Benoist and Blake Jenner finalize their divorce Jenner has been summoned to appear in court at a later date, TMZ reports. Representatives for Jenner did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment. The actor is known for his role as Ryder Lynn in Ryan Murphy’s musical television series Joy. He also starred in episodes of CW super girl. Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories. In 2019, his ex-wife Melissa Benoist whom he married in 2015, revealed that she was a domestic violence survivor in a moving video via Instagram. Without mentioning the name of her ex-partner in a statement posted to her Instagram in 2020, Jenner confirmed an allegation of physical abuse which took place “at the end of 2019”. Speaking about the incident, Jenner apologized to her former partner, saying, “I’m sorry.” RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Addresses Recent DUI Arrest on The Tonight Show: ‘We’ll Work It Out’ “There are many things I wish I could have done differently; and while I wish it hadn’t taken the pain that was suffered throughout our relationship, I will never regress again by doing it again. same mistakes,” he swore at the time. “I will never stop doing the work necessary to improve myself in all areas of my life. I wish you and your family nothing but good health, joy and happiness. love.”

