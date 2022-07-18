Katrina Kaif Bhabhi: This famous Bollywood heroine is dating Katrina Kaif’s brother! Katrina’s sister-in-law could soon become

Katrina Kaif Brother: The name of Katrina Kaif’s brother is associated with the famous Bollywood actress. This actress is one of the hottest and boldest heroines in Bollywood.

Katrina Kaif sister-in-law: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying her birthday holiday in the Maldives with her husband Vicky Kaushal and friends. Lots of cute photos from Katrina’s 39th birthday celebration have surfaced on social media, which are going increasingly viral. As soon as the footage from that vacation surfaced, the talk of Katrina Kaif’s brother love began. In fact, such pictures came out of the holidays, after which Sebastian’s relationship with the famous actress became the talk of the town.

Sebastian is dating this actress

Everyone wants to know more about this actress, who will be Katrina’s sister-in-law. This actress is none other than Ileana D’Cruz, one of the hottest Bollywood heroines. These days, Ileana is in the Maldives with Katrina to attend her birthday. Along with this, Katrina’s brother, Sebastine, is also part of this team. In the photos from the celebration, Ileana and Sebastine are seen in fun style with each other.

Ileana shared photos

Ileana herself shared this photo with fans via her Instagram, which is going viral. In front of this photo, the discussion about Ileana and Sebastian’s relationship intensified. Barfi, Rustom and Main Tera Hero famed actress Ileana D’Cruz trusts love again after breakup.

Ileana is far from the movies

Ileana D’Cruz may be away from the movies these days, but she’s very active on social media in her personal life. Ileana continues to share her bold photos with her fans on social media. Katrina’s brother was last seen at his sister’s wedding in Mumbai and Rajasthan. It is also said that Ileana and Sebastian have been in a relationship for six months.

