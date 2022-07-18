Vicky Kaushal rocks the clean-shaven look in the pool with her gang, see photos from her vacation with Katrina Kaif





Bollywood’s favorite couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, seem to be having a blast while vacationing in the Maldives. Vicky has just dropped new photos with her band of boys. Taking to Instagram, Vicky posted a series of photos in which the gang are seen posing in the pool. The actor wrote in the caption, get your attention.

The images feature Vicky, her brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, filmmakers Kabir Khan, Anand Tiwari and some of their family and friends. The group was all smiles with Vicky sporting her clean-shaven look. Katrina recently celebrated her 39th birthday with friends and family at an undisclosed location. Earlier today, the actor dropped a photo with two of his friends, TV host Mini Mathur and filmmaker Karishma Kohli. She captioned the post, My daughters, with a blue heart emoji. The three ladies donned white summer outfits as they posed on a yacht. Vicky took to social media and dropped a beautiful photo of his wife Katrina and wished her a happy birthday. The actor wrote: “Baar baar din yeh aaye baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love !!! , with several emoticons of red heart. On the work side, the couple of actors has many projects in sight. Vicky will be seen in the movies Govinda Naam Mera, the untitled film by Laxman Utekar with Sara Ali Khan, untitled by Anand Tiwari and Sam Bahadur by Megha Gulzar with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh. As for Katrina Kaif, we will soon see her in Phone Bhoot, with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/vicky-kaushal-rocks-clean-shaved-look-pool-pics-katrina-kaif-vacation-8035035/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos