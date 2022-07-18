Stranger Things’ Brett Gelman tweets his love for Byler and the LGBTQ+ community

Where there are living, breathing characters, there are ships, and where there are ships, there are heroes like the critically acclaimed SAG nominee Brett Gelman officially stan – with consent – your favorites. After the stranger things Season 4 finale, and after the actor Noah Schnapp confirmed that Will Byers is gay, Byler has been doing the rounds on social media. On July 17, comedian and all-time legend Gelman posted an official stance on his personal Twitter, declaring his plea for both the LGBTQ+ community and for Byler, but with one very important caveat.

For those unfamiliar with Expedition, the concept refers to when fans of a TV show, movie, novel, or whatever, take a particular interest in a number of characters. who they think should be in a relationship, friendly or romantic. In the case of stranger thingsmany fans ship the two characters Will Byers and his best friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) – Therefore, Byler. The couple gained momentum following Schnapp’s interview in which he explicitly stated that yes, Will Byers has been gay and in love with his best friend Mike for some time. Gelman, who plays former investigative reporter and The Party ally Murray Bauman, recently delighted (and, understandably, enraged) some fans of the show by showing his support for Byler:

In the initial tweet, Gelman effectively declares healthy support for a healthy relationship that has the potential to blossom between the two best friends. However, as fans should, Gelman keeps his ship in view of the series’ natural progression, stating, “If it’s a game, then it should be.” By this, the actor is implying that as long as the ship doesn’t force two characters together against one Will be (pun intended), and doesn’t drop structured storylines in order to cater to fanciful audience desires, so he’s all for it. Gelman concludes his first post with, “But if Byler is what it’s supposed to be then I ship Byler BIG TIME!!!” Huzah!

Unfortunately, like any statement made in support of the human rights of the LGBTQ+ community, the innocuous tweet drew a swarm of homophobic responses geared towards the actor in just under seven minutes. Often, the knee-jerk reaction is, ironically, to call a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community “gay” because smart conversation and witty humor aren’t their forte. The class act that he is, Gelman responded to the backlash and stressed that being called gay is not an insult, but he takes it as a compliment. Psychologically, the actor offered free therapy, completing his response with, “I send love in any form, babe. And all of you who don’t. Maybe you afraid to look at something.”





As Gelman enjoys a surge in the spotlight after a phenomenal fourth season on the Netflix series stranger things, the comedian and actor has a busy career behind him, with a ton of things in the works for the future. Although he achieved great notoriety through his role as Murray in stranger thingsGelman is also best known for his roles on Adult Swim’s crime show spoof. Eagle Heart as well as a starring role as Martin in the BBC comedy Flea bag. His feature film credits include those from 2017 Lemon, Without remorse next to Black Pantherit is Michael B. Jordan and Netflix comedy Metal Lords. As for future projects, besides the highly anticipated fifth season of stranger thingsGelman has a handful of post-production roles which include Anthony Mandlerthe first feature film by Surrounded with another Black Panther star Letitia Wrightthe upcoming comedy Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, A boy kills the world next to Bill Skarsgard (THIS) and his upcoming Showtime comedy series Entitled.





The stranger things the standout comedian TKO kicked off the argument with a resounding “I Stan the LGBTQ+ community,” then metaphorically dropped his mic. It’s safe to say that the LGBTQ+ community stans Brett Gelman.

Check out Gelman in a Collider interview with stranger things co stars winona ryder and David Harbor below:

