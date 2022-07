Top 10 Hollywood movies of the week Los Angeles: Marvel’s latest superhero film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has beaten rivals for a second consecutive week to top the North American box office with an estimated $46 million earning, reported Sunday industry watcher Exhibitor Relations. The comedic sequel to 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok” stars a muscular, self-parodying Chris Hemsworth as the space viking who wields the mallet Mjolnir, but also finds himself pining for his ex-girlfriend. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), whose help he enlists to fight the butcher god Gorr (Christian Bale). The take was down sharply from its $144 million debut last weekend, but Thor still easily beat ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru,’ which secured No. phenomenal opening weekend during the July 4 holiday. The wacky latest installment in Universals’ “Despicable Me” animated franchise about reformed super-villain Gru and his yellow Minions grossed $26 million Friday-Sunday. Third place went to “Where the Crawdads Sing,” the adaptation of Delia Owens’ novel about an abandoned girl growing up in the swamps of 1950s and 1960s North Carolina and, during a murder trial in the later, returns to this harsh and violent upbringing. The take was $17 million. “This is a very good opening for a film that combines young adult romance and thriller crime drama. Where Crawdads Sings’ weekend count is above average, despite weak reviews,” the analyst said. David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. “These films have never been strong overseas, and they will be here too,” he added. Paramounts’ “Top Gun: Maverick,” the sequel to the original 1986 film that re-stars Tom Cruise as arrogant US Navy test pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, rose from third to fourth place . The fighter ace feature, in its eighth week in theaters, has now grossed $618 million worldwide. Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic “Elvis” – starring Austin Butler as the King alongside Tom Hanks as his exploitative manager, Colonel Tom Parker – slipped one spot to fifth from fourth Warner Bros. movie release weekend, at $7.6 million. Another film making its debut — the Paramounts animated comedy “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” — grossed $6.3 million for sixth place. It tells the story of an unfortunate dog who is tasked with protecting a village of cats. Completing the top 10 were: “The Black Phone” ($5.3 million) “Jurassic World: Dominion” ($4.95 million) “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” ($1.9 million) “Lightyear” ($1.3 million)

