Bollywood Celebrities React After Sushmita Sen’s Appropriate Response To Gold Digger’s Remark





Publication date: July 18, 2022 Author: Aditi Shrivastava The internet has been rife with diverse and divided opinions ever since Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and her affair with former President and BCCi President Lalit Modi made headlines. While many expressed support for her choice, others called her a “gold digger” for dating someone much older than her. Well, Sushmita, who is renowned for her powerful words and comebacks, has once again hit back at the trolls with a sarcastic but appropriate remark against everyone who called her a gold digger. Thanks to this, she has once again shown why she is considered the wild queen. And now, many Bollywood celebrities have come out to support the Arya 3 actress. Priyanka Chopra expresses her support for Sushmita Sen Dyas later, Lalit Modi formalized her relationship with the former beauty queen by posting a series of photos on her social media. buy them myself!!! An excerpt from his long, captioned Instagram post reads The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies. The ignoramuses with their cheap and sometimes funny gossip The friends I never had and the acquaintances I never met. All of them share their great opinions and in-depth knowledge of my life & character monetizing the Gold Digger all the way!!! Oh those geniuses!!! Sushmita posted a photo of herself while writing a long note and prominent celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and more proudly supported her. Priyanka in the comments section replied Tell em Queen!!. Looked Bollywood celebrities on dating Sushmita Sen & Lalit Modi Rocky star or Rani Ranveer Singh, Neha Dhupia, Suneil Shetty, Dia Mirza and others also dropped love and praise emoji for Sushmita and Lalit Modi dating news. Work-wise, Sushmita Sen will also be seen next in Arya 3. Ram Madhvani’s critically acclaimed TV series is now officially in production. The show’s creators have released an official teaser to signal the start of production.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jagrantv.com/en-show/bollywood-celebs-reacts-following-sushmita-sen-s-befitting-reply-to-the-gold-digger-remark-rc1033428 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos