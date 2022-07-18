Shooter opens fire inside actor Craig Robinson’s comedy show in North Carolina





A man has been arrested after opening fire inside a comedy club in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the actor and comedian Craig Robinson was happening, according to BNC News. The man, later identified as 36 Omar James McCombsreportedly walked into the club and brandished his gun while demanding everyone leave. Witnesses said that McCombs walked into The Comedy Zone on the 900 block of NC Music Factory Boulevard around 9:10 p.m. and asked everyone to leave. About 50 people ran outside before McCombs dump his weapon. No one was hurt. The Time travelling machineThe actor was in the Green Room ahead of his performance when he was evacuated to the Metro Credit Union Amphitheater next door where the band Big Time Rush was playing. Robinson shared a video following the chaos on Instagram. “I play The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina. There was an active shooter in the comedy club,” the comedian said. “Again, there’s an active shooter at the club I was at. Big Time Rush to the rescue,” he joked. “I’m cool. I am safe. It was just wild. I was in the green room and they said, “Everyone get out. It was wild. It was a safe moment. Robinson also shared a statement thanking The Comedy Zone security and staff. Thanks to Comedy Zone security and staff for getting us to safety quickly. Thank you all for your outpouring of support and good wishes. Thank you to the CMPD for acting quickly to apprehend the shooter,” he said. wrote. “I hope he gets the help he needs. Thank goodness no one was hurt. Please stay safe everyone. McCombs was accused with five counts of assault by pointing a firearm, one count of communicating threats, one count of discharging a firearm into an enclosure to incite fear, one count of discharging a firearm into the city and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blackenterprise.com/shooter-opens-fire-inside-actor-craig-robinsons-comedy-show-in-north-carolina/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos