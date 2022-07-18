HOLLYWOODS MOST LOVED MAKEUP ARTIST TREW LOVE signed book 652 N DOHNEY DR WEST HOLLYWOOD, 11-2 July 23, 2022





Trew Core Book Artist Trew Love HOLLYWOODS MOST LOVED MAKEUP ARTIST TREW LOVE LAUNCHES TREW BASICS Book Signing 652 N DOHNEY DR WEST HOLLYWOOD 11pm-2pm July 23, 2022 LOS ANGELES, California, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Trew Love will be signing his book TREW BASICS on July 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at LE JOLIE MEDI SPA, 652 N DOHNEY DR WEST HOLLYWOOD CA 90069 (RSVP: [email protected]). This summer, she is launching her illustrated makeup tutorial book. Trew Basics is an art deco take on makeup application that looks great on a coffee table or bathroom counter. With faces inspired by Lichtenstein, Trew Basics is the fusion of Trews love for art, makeup and making women feel their best, inside and out. July 2022, Trew Love had a very successful art exhibition, LUXURY ADJACENT at MASH GALLERY 812 N. La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069. The exhibition will remain until August 20 at MASH GALLERY. Trew Love was born in the heart of the United States in Kansas City. Raised in a family of artists, Trew was classically trained by her mother, an art teacher, from an early age. Trew Love took this training and became one of Hollywood’s beloved celebrity makeup artists. At 18, Trew Love turned her classical art training into her first creative job as a makeup artist. This path led her to Los Angeles where her makeup career came to life. Working both on top models backstage at New York Fashion Week for Marc Jacobs, Alexander Wang and Philip Lim and on everyday women, Trew honed his skills and learned his deep passion for making women feel beautiful. Trews’ dream of merging his love for connection, art and makeup inspired Trew Basics, an illustrated book of makeup tutorials. Throughout her 18+ year career, Trew has worked with industry professionals and everyday women. Trew Basics bridges the gap between high-level craftsmanship and everyday wear with simple techniques designed for makeup aficionados, or the working woman who hit her 50s before picking up her first eyeliner. In 2014, the lure of the art world brought Trew back to the canvas and into the world of pop art. His debut collection, Pop Life, was shown across the country alongside artists such as Blek le Rat, Sheperd Fairey, Ben Eine, Risk and Gregory Siff. In a world that seems so obsessed with outward beauty, Trew Love’s intention is to help women feel good about themselves inside and out by giving them the skills to wear makeup from professional manner. Love Trew

