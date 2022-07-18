Daily Quordle 175 TIPS for the July 18 puzzle – Spoiler-free clues to help find the answer | Games | Entertainment

If Word is just a little too easy for you, then chances are you’re more of a Quordle type. The difference with Quordle is that players have to find four words instead of just one – and in just nine attempts! Like Wordle on steroids, Quordle makes it extremely difficult to build any kind of winning streak, which is where Express Online comes in. Indeed, if you’re struggling with today’s Quordle, head over to Simply scroll down the page for a free spoiler tips and hints to help you solve Quordle 175 for July 18th.

Quordle challenges players to come up with four different words in just nine attempts. Just like Wordle, you will have to pay attention to the color of the tiles if you want to succeed. If the tiles turn gray, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing. If it is yellow, the letter appears, but not in that particular place. Finally, the green tiles mean that the letter appears in that exact position. What’s special about Quordle is that when you guess a word, it appears in all four answer boxes. You can solve them in any order, so keep an eye out because you might be able to eliminate the third word before you guess the first. One strategy is to get as many vowels as possible in your opening guess. Try words like GOODBYE or AUDIO on your first attempt, as these letters will appear in more words. If you are unable to solve the first Quordle word on your second guess, choose a word with five completely different letters to maximize your chances of solving each puzzle. Be sure to check back with Express Online daily for all the latest Wordle and Quordle clues.

Quordle clues for word 1… 1. The first word begins with the letter T. 2. The first word contains a vowel, but it appears twice. 3. Another letter also appears twice. Quordle clues for word 2… 1. The second word begins with the letter H. 2. The second word contains two vowels. 3. Where you stay when you are on vacation. Quordle clues for word 3… 1. The third word begins with the letter S. 2. The third word contains two vowels. 3. Letter of the Greek alphabet. Quordle clues for word 4… 1. The fourth word begins with the letter V. 2. The fourth word contains three vowels. 3. What killed the radio star.

