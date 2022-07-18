Woman Who Would Be ‘King’-Entertainment News, Firstpost

Bollywood ‘Desi Girl’ and international icon Priyanka Chopra turned 40 today.

When, during her first days of wrestling, she would be unceremoniously ousted from projects, Priyanka Chopra would be truly hurt. Am I not good enough? Just because I don’t have a fancy last name? she let go when JP Dutta replaced Priyanka overnight with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Umrao Jaan against Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was an absolute disaster. Priyanka never worked with Abhishek Bachchan again.

She was recently offered a chance to play legendary poet-activist-feminist Amrita Pritam with Abhishek Bachchan playing Amrita Pritam’s soulmate Sahir Ludhianvi. Priyanka told the producer to choose between the two.

I know Priyanka from when she was dating someone named Aseem Merchant. It didn’t last long. She soon struck up a serious relationship with producer Harry Baweja’s son, Harman Baweja. I thought they would get married. She bought her trousseau with Harman’s sister.

Harman’s first movie love story 2050 was planned. Harman’s heroine was Kareena Kapoor (then without the Khan), not Priyanka. I thought that was weird. But Harman’s explanation made sense. Her father and Harman didn’t want to take advantage of their closeness to Priyanka.

Additionally, Harman felt that actual pairings made lousy screen pairings. He was right. All Harmans gyan collapsed after four days of filming when Kareena decided to withdraw from love story 2050. No explanation given. She just didn’t want to do it! She told me that. It was scary.

In a panic, Harman and her father turned to Priyanka who was a busy Bollywood actress herself. But she quickly adjusted her dates and sank into the vacuum created by Kareena. One wonders what would have happened to Harman’s first film if his girlfriend hadn’t interfered. As she said with a smile, anything for her man Harman.

Ironically, as Priyanka Chopras’ career grew in Bollywood, she quickly became unsignable. The A-listers have retired. After a string of successes with Priyanka, Akshay Kumar couldn’t/wouldn’t work with her for reasons we won’t discuss here. Salman Khan didn’t want to work with her because she refused to pander to his gargantuan ego. Even after the success of put on, Shah Rukh Khan wouldn’t work with Priyanka because he couldn’t. Aamir wouldn’t work with Priyanka because Salman and Shah Rukh wouldn’t.

Everything was very internal, messy and unsolvable. Priyanka had no choice but to start over in another part of the world. His career in the West was not a professional strategy. It was the only way of his survival. Looking back, the decision to head West was the best decision Priyanka ever made in her life and career. No one from Bollywood has achieved even a grain of their success in the West.

It’s not about the movies she makes in Hollywood. It’s not being married into one of the most successful families in the American entertainment industry. It’s about being Brand Chopra, the most recognizable name in the West.

I remember sitting next to a lovely American girl at London Heathrow airport while waiting for a connecting flight. When I told him that I was an entertainment journalist in India, his first question was: Do you know Pwi-yaunka Chow-opera? Did she marry Nick Jonas for love or money?

I’m going to take that. For both. Priyanka is a tough and practical woman. She knows that love and money are equally important. Happy motherhood, Priyanka. I know you are a wonderful mom. I saw you with children. They love you. The children’s dads love you too. I’m not too sure about moms.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has written about Bollywood long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

