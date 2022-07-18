



Legend, The predicted extreme heat dominates Monday’s front pages. The Scottish Daily Express says Scotland is “prepared for the hottest day ever”, with an amber alert in place for Monday and Tuesday. Legend, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to stay out of the sun as temperatures rise over the next two days, The Herald reports. The newspaper says the heat wave will add more pressure on emergency services. Over the weekend, NHS Lanarkshire said its A&E services were already at full capacity and it asked patients not to come in unless their condition was life-threatening. Legend, Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife, Perthshire and parts of central Scotland have been added to the heat alert as temperatures could exceed 30C in those areas, according to the Edinburgh Evening News. Legend, The Courier says Dundee, Perthshire and Angus could get hotter than Tenerife. The newspaper also features a photo of Australian Cameron Smith after winning the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. Legend, The Underground has dubbed ‘Meltdown Monday’ today and reports temperatures in the UK are set at 40C. Legend, The Daily Telegraph leader says there is a 60 per cent chance temperatures will hit 40C on Monday. Legend, The Daily Star of Scotland says people are being urged to take daily naps as temperatures rise. Legend, The Scottish Daily Mail reports that the SNP has been accused of betraying refugees fleeing Ukraine. The newspaper says the Scottish government has been criticized for making plans to house and accommodate thousands of refugees, which it has been unable to achieve. It says many refugees have been sent to cramped and potentially dangerous accommodation. Legend, The i splash looks at the rivalry between two of the remaining candidates to be the next PM, Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt. He reports that the Foreign Secretary denies being behind the attacks on Ms Mordaunt’s position on gender and her ministerial dossier. Legend, The latest Tory leadership debate makes the front page of The Scotsman. The newspaper said the candidates clashed over how to control the rising cost of living while developing the economy. MPs will vote a third time on Monday to narrow the field to two. They will then face a postal ballot of party members to decide who will be the next prime minister. Legend, The National reports that Tory leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt has said the issue of Scottish independence is ‘settled’ and she would never allow another vote ‘under any circumstances’. Legend, Former Celtic footballer Anthony Stokes, 33, has been arrested and flown to Scotland after evading police for more than a year, the Daily Record says. The newspaper says the footballer was wanted for failing to appear in Hamilton Sheriff’s Court for being convicted last year of bombarding his ex-girlfriend with offensive text messages. He was arrested by Northern Ireland Police and put on a flight from Belfast to Dundee. Legend, The press and newspaper report that Orkney Council Leader John Mundell has asked ratepayers to pay for his journey from the Edinburgh area to Orkney for so long that the combined distance is enough to circumnavigate the globe. The newspaper says Mr Mundell has claimed around £75,000 in expenses to cover air, ferry and car travel since he took the acting job three years ago. Legend, And a boss of a paint and decorating center who turned 207,000 people away with a bogus refund scam has been jailed for more than two years, according to the Evening Express. The newspaper says Ryan Young embezzled money from the Johnston Decorating Center in Aberdeen while working as a store manager. Related Internet Links The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

