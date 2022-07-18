A look at the actress’ Hollywood projects-Entertainment News, Firstpost





Global icon Priyanka Chopra turns 40 today, July 18. The actress is an inspiration to almost every girl who watches her on screen, thanks to her highly successful career in Bollywood and Hollywood. One of the secrets of Chopras’ meteoric rise is the fact that she is mostly occupied with one project or the other. For his birthday, let’s take a look at his Hollywood plans: 1. Quantico (2015) It was one of the most famous Hollywood projects in the filmography of actors. The Hollywood drama-thriller is a curated series, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jake McLaughlin, Yasmin Al Massri and others in key roles. 2. Baywatch (2017) It was an action comedy film based on the series created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz and Gregory J. Bonann. The film’s cast included Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, including many more. The actress is the antagonist of the film. 3. A child like Jake (2018) The film revolves around a couple who vigorously seek a good elementary school for their son, Jake. But they face obstacles to do so, because of Jakes’ behavior. The mother worries about Jake’s disability and the father wonders if Jake’s decision to dress up was just a phase or not. Here Chopra is seen playing the role of a character named Amal in this film. 4. Isn’t it romantic (2019) Natalie in this film is disenchanted with romance, fantasy and love. She suddenly finds herself in an alternate universe and during certain romantic comedy events, she loses consciousness during an attempted mugging. Priyanka Chopra plays Isabella here. 5. The white tiger (2021) The film focuses on a wealthy Indian family driver who uses his intellect to climb out of the poverty zone to become a successful entrepreneur. Apart from Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao, it also stars Adarsh ​​Chopra. 6. The Matrix Resurrections (2021) It takes you into a world of two realities – one, everyday life and the other, what lies behind. To find out if his reality is a construct, Anderson chooses to follow the White Rabbit once more. Priyanka Chopra plays the adult version of the exiled program Sati. seven. Citadel (Coming) Citadel is a highly anticipated sci-fi spy television series from the Russo Brothers and written by Sarah Bradshaw, Josh Appelbaum Andr Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. There is no information about available plots yet. 8. end things (Coming) Priyanka Chopras’ Ending Things is an upcoming action thriller that will see her alongside Captain America star Anthony Mackie. The plot revolves around a female hitman who wants out of the assassin business, but that also means ending her relationship with another assassin. Realizing they aren’t done yet, they team up for one last job. 9. Cowboy Ninja Viking (Coming) The project is an adaptation of AJ Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmos graphic novel of the same name. Priyanka Chopra in this project is chosen for the female lead role of Cowboy Ninja Viking. The story revolves around an assassin who possesses multiple personalities. The film also has Chris Pratt. Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news, India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.

