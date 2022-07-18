A look at popular Bollywoods songs ‘Desi Girl’ – Entertainment News, Firstpost





Besides Shah Rukh Khan, one of the reasons Don managed to succeed at the box office was Priyanka Chopra. She managed to steal the show with her sassy cop role. And Priyanka Chopras’ song Aaj Ki Raat was one of the main highlights of the movie.

In over 20 years as a Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra continues to win the hearts of audiences with her stellar performances. The iconic songs she gave to Bollywood add to her charisma. Let's take a look at some of his signature songs on his 40th birthday today, July 18. 1. Desi girl (Dostana) This song from Friendly gave Chopra the desi girl tag. Alongside the actress were John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. PeeCees' sizzling dance moves as she danced to the desi song with the other two actors made it one of Bollywood's most popular songs to date. 2. Aaj Ki Raat (Don) Besides Shah Rukh Khan, one of the reasons why put on managed to succeed at the box office was Priyanka Chopra. She managed to steal the show with her sassy cop role. And Priyanka Chopras' song Aaj Ki Raat was one of the main highlights of the movie. 3. Held Leke (Salaam-e-Ishq) The ultimate guy-convince-girl song was Tenu Leke where Salman Khan is seen wooing Chopra, essentially asking her to marry him. It was also among the most popular wedding songs. 4. Cheri Ankhon Se Ankhen Char (7 Khoon Maaf) This catchy song by 7 Khoon Maafsaw the actress dancing at a vintage bar. True to her vibe, Chopra was seen wearing a Victorian ensemble. A remake of the Russian folk song Kalinka, this adaptation has Susanna (Priyanka Chopra) floating a fan as she sings with her Russian husband. 5. Ram Chahe Leela This Ram Leela song features the relationship between the film's protagonists Ram (Ranveer Singh) and Leela (Deepika Padukone). Priyanka Chopra was seen dancing to moves choreographed by Vishnu Deva in this song. 6. Dil Dhadkne Do Priyanka Chopra proved with this song that there is nothing she can't do as she made her Bollywood singing debut with the film's title track. Besides dancing, she sang the song and it became a super hit. Which of these is your favorite?

