Sanjay Kapoor Reveals His Daughter Shanaya Has Been Preparing For Bollywood For 12 Years, Says He Is Closest To Arjun Kapoor





Sanjay Kapoor has been in the industry for two decades now. The actor, who started with films, has always been open to experimentation and has worked for television as well as OTT. In fact, The Fame Game reunited him with Madhuri, and loved by the audience. Now, in a recent interview, the actor opened up about his family life. Not only did he talk about his daughter Shanaya Kapoor and how she prepared for Bollywood, but also about her closeness to bhatija (nephew) Arjun Kapoor. Speaking to ETimes, Sanjay Kapoor revealed that although audiences will soon see his daughter Shanaya on screen, the starlet has been preparing for it since she was 12. He said: It was Shanaya’s decision to be an actor. Maheep and I have always encouraged her. She has been training for 8-9 years. People will only catch a glimpse of her on screen now, but she got into it, preparing hard since she was 12 years old. She was still attending his dance classes, his diction training and so on. Even during the COVID lockdown, when everyone was sitting at home, she was on her laptop all the time doing rehearsals etc. She is very focused and it was always her decision to be an actress. I never told him to be an actor. But when she said she wanted to be one, I supported her. Sanjay Kapoor also talked about his relationship with his nephew Arjun Kapoor and revealed that I became closest to Arjun (Kapoor). I literally raised him. We lived in the same house in Lokhandwala, and after I left for Juhu, after the wedding, we still spent a lot of time together. I also produced a film with him and spent a lot of time with him. I am also close to other family members. I am also close to my sister’s children, but Arjun and I spent the most time together. It might not seem like it right now, but when Arjun was very young, I was literally a father figure to him. We have a great equation not only as chacha-bhatija (uncle and nephew) but we were like friends. Were from the same industry and we discuss our work together. Apart from the obvious family connection, we also have a working relationship. Well, it would be interesting to see Sanjay Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor share the screen, wouldn’t it? Sanjay Kapoor will next be seen in the second season of Netflixs The Fame Game, where he played Madhuri Dixits’ husband. He was last seen in The Gone Game 2. Read all the latest news, breaking news, watch the best videos and live TV here.

