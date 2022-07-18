Sleepyhead announces Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as its first-ever brand ambassador





The brand plans to launch a national 360-degree digital campaign featuring the Bollywood icon.

Sleepyhead, India’s fastest growing D2C furniture start-up, announces Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as its first-ever brand ambassador. The brand plans to launch a national 360-degree digital campaign with the Bollywood icon to highlight its pan-India expansion as a comprehensive home lifestyle brand.

Sleepyhead is a D2C furniture and home decor brand that focuses on providing high quality products at accessible prices for new age home buyers. This collaboration will be essential for the brand to achieve its goal of becoming a 1000 Cr brand by 2025 and be the go-to lifestyle brand for young India.

Speaking on the brand’s growth journey, Mathew Joseph, CEO and Co-Founder, said, “Sleepyhead’s mission is to make everyday life fun and fabulous through thoughtfully designed products. Ranveer Singh is the India’s youngest superstar and the quintessential style icon, making him the perfect choice to represent our brand.He embodies the brand’s quirkiness, commitment to quality and eye for unique designs.Combining magic of Ranveer with our extensive portfolio expansion, we are energizing our growth trajectory and aiming to capture the lion’s share of the furniture and home décor market online.”

On the association, Arha Padman, Head of Brand Marketing, Sleepyhead, said, “It is the perfect time to welcome Ranveer Singh as Brand Ambassador as Sleepyhead is witnessing an incredible transformation. domination of the mattress market with the revolutionary Bed-In -A-Box concept, we are now rapidly expanding into the furniture and home decor space. In our upcoming campaign with Ranveer, we will be launching brand new technology in our dominant mattress category, as well as a new line of enviably styled sofas and recliners.

Speaking about the association, Bollywood icon Ranveer Singh said, “For me, home is the ultimate happy place. A well-organized home balances your creative energy as well as your comfort needs. J ‘ve loved how Sleepyhead furniture has brought thoughtful designs to life, superb quality to make everyday life easy and exciting.I’m thrilled to be a part of this journey and help them bring their vision of making the fun and fabulous Indian houses.

Sleepyhead has received cumulative funding of INR 200 Cr so far, with initial funding from Lighthouse Funds in 2018 and a growth round in 2021 from Norwest Venture Partners. The brand had a turnover of INR 150 Cr at the end of the 21-22 financial year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afaqs.com/news/advertising/sleepyhead-announces-bollywood-superstar-ranveer-singh-as-their-first-ever-brand-ambassador The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos