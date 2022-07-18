Will this new magic wand put an end to the soundtrack crisis?

Last week, the Hindi film industry was congratulating itself as if it had found the magic wand to set the box office on fire. The filmmakers have collectively decided to only release new films on an OTT platform after eight weeks and not to rush to release their films as they have been doing for the past few months.

It’s a fairly well-known fact that in the report of January to mid-July of 2022, except for the star of Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhoulaiya 2none of the new films were successful in theaters.

Look at all the big names that have been shunned by the mainstream.

Amitabh Bachchans jhundAkshay Kumar Bachchan Pandey and Samrat PrithvirajShahid Kapoors JerseyRanveer Singh Jayeshbhai JordaarJohn Abrahams OffensiveDevgns Runway 34, Tiger skewers Heropanti 2, Aayushmann Khurranas Anek and Varun Dhawans DDD failed to bring back large numbers. Add to that, Taapsee Pannus Shabaash Mithu and Rajkumar Raos Hit.

Apologies are always around the corner. Just after the pandemic, the cinema trade had sourced weak ticket sales to theaters operating at only 50% capacity. But cinemas across India have been fully operational for months.

The new reason that producers and analysts have come up with for the ongoing dry spell: it’s suicidal for movies coming out in a month on OTT. Audiences feel, why go to the theater when they will soon be able to watch it on OTT? Movies must be at least eight weeks apart before being released on an OTT platform.

But honestly, is the short interval between a theatrical release and its availability on OTT the only reason why all the numbers from January to mid-July were so disappointing?

And if the short gap is a valid explanation, how Bhool Bhoulaiya 2 gross more than Rs 230 crore worldwide? BB2 hit theaters on May 20, 2022, and began streaming on Netflix on June 19, in less than four weeks while it was still going strong on the big screen.

Trade analyst Narendra Gupta sought to explain it by stating, Bhool Bhoulaiya 2 came at the right time. After Rohit Shettys Sooryavanshi, there was a fallow period and audiences desperately wanted hardcore entertainment. Moreover, when done well, the comedy-horror mix is ​​a winning mix, especially with young audiences. Also, Bhool Bhulaiya is a successful franchise.

If audiences expected entertainment, why didn’t Dharma Productions film a lot more expensive Jugjugg Jeeyo which was released on June 24, 2022, 50% crash by Monday?

Comedy fell flat in DDD and could not turn into a laugh riot, analyzed Gupta. Divorce, especially between parents, is not a cool subject and it has been handled in a messy way. Also, DDD had no emotional connection.

Precisely. Which means movies that have inherent flaws don’t do well regardless of when they’re released to an OTT platform.

Gupta also explained that Kartik Aaryan is a bigger youth craze than Varun Dhawan. Varun has the baggage of Coolie No. 1.

Well, in this case, Kartik had the baggage of I love Aaj Kal and his Dhamaka also had passed away.

The explanations and their denial will go as far as nausea.

But with Kiara Advani common to both BB2 and DDDWith both films starring young heroes and both well-promoted across all available platforms, a compare and contrast study answers whether the eight-week magic wand is the answer to the film industry’s woes.

Budget

BB2 Rs 65 cr; DDD Rs 105 cr

1st collections of the week

BB2 Rs 91 cr; DDD 52 credits

Total collections

BB2 (just over) Rs 203 cr; DDD (just under) Rs 82 cr

Since BB2 started streaming on Netflix in a month, are the industry moans that producers achieved a personal goal by releasing movies on OTT in four weeks justified?

Gupta set his sights with other analysts who believed an eight-week gap before a movie starts streaming on OTT would boost theatrical collections. BB2 would have done even more if he hadn’t been pressured to move to OTT as per his pre-release contract. In this way RRR was more confident. It only moved to OTT after six weeks.

But that can’t be the reason why RRR was a blockbuster.

The theater vs OTT scenario is interesting. RRR was contracted to begin airing only after six weeks, while Yashraj Films preferred airing Samrat Prithviraj and rushed to Amazon Prime before the stipulated time when it found no takers inside the theaters.

Excuses disguised as reasons will always be uttered by filmmakers and film professionals for whom theatrical collections are lifeblood.

To quote Narendra Gupta, Anubhav Sinhas film dear Aayushmann Khurrana Anek which costs around Rs 70 cr could make a mere Rs 7.5, around 10% of its cost, in theaters. Anubhav Sinha said in an interview that the public does not accept artists from the North East. But, he argued, Aayushmann was his hero and he is not from the North East.

We could also ask Anubhav, who was the female face of your own movie Section 15 who played the same Aayushmann and did brilliantly? Or, how did Mary Kom pack a punch at the box office? And if familiar faces matter, who were Allu Arjun, Yash and Ram Charan to Hindi audiences?

The answer is simple. Tell a story well and don’t blame the audience or an OTT version.

