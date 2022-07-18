Delhi Police are following Bollywood’s lead in raising awareness of traffic rules and taking a creative spin on Kareena Kapoor’s character Khans Poo





Humor is the best way to raise awareness and educate people on specific topics and issues, especially when it comes to traffic rules. Now the Delhi Police have found a creative and humorous style to publicize the same. Recently, Delhi Police took to their Twitter account and shared an edited video of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Yes, you read that right; sounds fun, doesn’t it? Trust us, it even looks interesting! In a recent tweet, Delhi Police took a Bollywood way to publicize traffic rules. On Saturday July 16, 2022, police shared an edited video on Twitter urging everyone to follow traffic rules. The video clip showed a high-speed car jumping into a traffic light while it was red. After the car passed the red light, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’s character Kareena Kapoor Khans Poo appeared at the red light and said the famous dialogue, Yeh kon hai jisne Poo ko dobara mud kar nahi dekha. Next to the clip they tweeted, Who is this offender? Caca loves attention, red lights too! #Road Safety #SaturdayVibes. Who is this traffic violator? Caca loves attention, red lights too!#Road safety#SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/ZeCJfJigcb Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 16, 2022 Wasn’t it funny and instructive? Absolutely! Interestingly, this is not the first time Delhi Police have used creative ideas to raise awareness about traffic. Earlier on July 12, 2022, Delhi Traffic Police shared a post of NASA’s deepest and sharpest infrared image in the universe, along with an image of a person wearing a seatbelt of security (the deepest and sharpest image of a responsible citizen). With the message they wrote, Drive with a seat belt to avoid seeing the stars and the challan. #DelhiPolice #DelhiTrafficPolice #DilKiPolice Meanwhile, at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaifs’ wedding, they hilariously informed people not to share their passwords. They tweeted, Hello People, Keep your passwords as secure as marriage #VicKat. As they say, a modern problem requires a modern solution. Image source: Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spotboye.com/bollywood/news/delhi-police-goes-the-bollywood-way-to-spread-awareness-about-traffic-rules-takes-a-creative-twist-on-kareena-kapoor-khan-s-poo-character/62d50e1092e7ba0f5ca9959c

