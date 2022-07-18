Jacqueline Fernandez recreates Cindy Crawford’s 1992 Pepsi ad, Karan Johar reacts





On Monday, Karan Johar shared an ad featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. Sharing the ad on Instagram, the director said, “I can’t take my eyes off this new Pepsi Black ad.” In the retro-inspired video, Jacqueline can be seen riding her bike to a remote gas station and arriving in style. Interestingly, Jacqueline’s appearance and campaign setting are recreations of a 1992 Pepsi ad featuring former model Cindy Crawford. Jacqueline and Cindy are shown having a drink at a gas station in both commercials. They can be seen wearing a white tank top and denim shorts. Two guys are seen filling up their car in the one-minute clip posted by Karan Johar, while a woman on a bicycle stops at a gas station in the middle of nowhere. It becomes clear who the woman is as she parks her bike and takes off her helmet. She then walks to a vending machine and sips a can of Pepsi Black. The boys look stunned, but the video leaves you wondering if they’re hypnotized by Jacqueline’s presence or by the new can of Pepsi Black. The boys are eventually shown to have been mesmerized by the new drink throughout this time. On the video posted by Karan, many people commented. Many others commented with the word “lovely”, while others added heart and fire emojis. Women’s Health reported in 2021 that the 1992 Pepsi commercial, which first aired at the Super Bowl in the United States, caused a stir. Cindy Crawford visited the original filming location again and posted her footage there on September 8, 2021, using a similar style.

