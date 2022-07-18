Bollywood diva Kajol who is known for many hit movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale and Tanhaji now comes with an interesting OTT series.

Leading OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar took to their social media profiles and announced that a new series, starring Kajol, is officially on the cards. The video features the charming actress in front of the camera and says that the famous actress is doing a series. The promo looks cool and interesting.

Hotstar is not revealing any other information about the web series which is yet to be titled. But, the buzz is that the web-series is being directed by Suparn Varma of The Family Man 2 fame. Filming is currently underway. The title, release date and other information will be announced soon.

