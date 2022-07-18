The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made Kartik Aaryan one of the most sought after actors in the Hindi film industry. We’ve learned exclusively that Kartik has signed the biggest film of his career, and it’s none other than an epic actor directed by Kabir Khan. The film in question is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. “Kartik and Sajid broke the ice by discussing Satyanarayan Ki Katha and have now committed to making several films together. Whereas Satyanaran Ki Katha starts soon, Kartik will release Kabir Khan’s film for NGE next year,” said a source close to the development. bollywood hungama. The film would mark Kabir Khan’s return to the action space after Salman Khan’s film, Tiger Ek Tha.

The trio of Kartik, Kabir and Sajid are very happy to launch this film. This is one of the biggest NGE projects for next year according to the sources. “Kartik is going to wrap up the commercial now and it’s clear these are the projects that will take him up the ladder of stardom. He picks the right setups and the best is yet to come,” the source tells us.

The female lead role of this Kartik-Kabir film is still undecided. Initially, Kabir planned to do a movie with Ranveer Singh under the NGE banner, but after ’83 the duo decided to part ways with the movie. Kabir went to other actors, but seeing the not so encouraging response, the same was later put on the back burner. This is a new topic.

