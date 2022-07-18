Emme Muniz celebrates the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Photo – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: SplashNews Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mama Jennifer Lopez and new stepfather Ben Affleckthe wedding ! The 14-year-old non-binary, who goes by the pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presleys Vintage pink Cadillacs on the Las Vegas Strip, holding their hands in a rocky position, in the snap posted via Jens On the JLo Sunday July 17 newsletter. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, as well as a beaded blazer. Mark AnthonyHis daughter’s daughter was sitting in the driver’s seat just behind the wheel, while someone else was likely her twin brother. Maxalso 14 was next to them. More about Ben Affleck Emma and Sera? pic.twitter.com/uCDJpeJKTO She (@benniferstan) July 17, 2022 The unexpected nuptials took place on July 16 at the iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel, where Jennifer and Ben obtained a legal marriage license. According to the filing, Jennifer, 52, changed her last name from Lopez to Affleck, also revealing in the newsletter that her new legal name is Jennifer Lynn Affleck. The low-key wedding took place just three months after Ben, 49, proposed for the second time in April 2022 with a massive and rare green diamond worth $5million and just 15 months after getting together in a romantic way. #NewProfilePic obvs pic.twitter.com/hwPYh8EwlY She (@benniferstan) July 17, 2022 We barely got to the little white wedding chapel at midnight, Jennifer wrote in a moving letter to fans, noting that they barely creaked during their pre-closing ceremony. They graciously stayed open late for a few minutes, let’s take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, obviously once used by the King himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show up, it cost extra and he was in bed ), she joked, referring to the car Emme posed in. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Timeline: From Engagement to Split, Reunion and Marriage We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience, she continued, referencing Bennifer’s past romance from 2002 to 2004. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the marriage capital of the world for the world to recognize us as partners and declare our love to the world through the ancient and almost universal symbol of marriage, she says. Ben and J.Lo met while filming Lilies in 2001, and began a whirlwind romance soon after. The duo were originally engaged from November 2002 until January 2004, when they publicly split after calling off their 2003 Labor Day wedding. Both later married other people: Ben à Jennifer Garnier in 2005, and Jennifer to Marc Anthony in June 2004. Following Jennifer’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in March 2021, Ben and J.Lo reunited their storied romance with a romantic trip to Montana. Congratulations to the couple on their nuptials! Related link Related: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflecks Relationship Timeline: From First Love to Marriage

