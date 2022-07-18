Will Ranbir Kapoor ‘Shamshera’ star bring good news for a struggling Bollywood?





That Bollywood needs a string of hits is obvious. This year has been a disappointment for the Hindi film industry with a series of box office flops, even the stars don’t have it easy. All eyes are now on Ranbir Kapoor’s star Shamshera, billed as the next great hope. With a budget of over Rs 150 crore, Kapoor is starring with Yash Raj Films (YRF) producing this mega project. Slated to hit theaters on Friday, there’s a lot to be said about its fate. In recent months, films such as Attack: Part 1, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Jersey, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Dhaakad, Samrat Prithviraj, Anek and Jugjugg Jeeyo failed to work their magic, the only silver lining among this series of flops being Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Both distributors and exhibitors are very concerned, with the new trend of Hollywood films and those from the south taking over. The concept of a bankable star in Hindi is not an expression used with a great level of confidence today. all in front, shamshera with a known star, a huge banner and the expected big show should be a winner. But there are some problems. The film has been in the works for some time (it went on stages before the pandemic) and the protagonist, Kapoor’s last outing was Sanju, a blockbuster released in mid-2018. The pandemic has dramatically changed viewer tastes, with the OTT option looking more appealing. Also, YRF didn’t have it easy with two big failures in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Samrat Prithviraj. Obviously, the script is very different from what people in the film industry might have negotiated. Every big movie release is essential for Bollywood, more so when movies are doing badly. shamshera is important because it has a big star in addition to being a big budget and a big banner movie. All of this means it has the potential to ring the cash registers, says business analyst Komal Nahta. Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor join Kapoor in the star cast. Film producer and business analyst Girish Johar is optimistic that Kapoor fans can make a difference. But the content must speak. The opening weekend is critical and beyond that content has to take over, he says. Shamshera is a period film set in the 1800s and the struggle for independence. Obviously, public tastes have changed during and after the pandemic. It shows up in the kind of films that work today, adds Johar. It is estimated that Shamshera, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, will be viewed on over 3,500 screens in India and another 1,000 from overseas markets. One factor that works in its favor is the week-long clearance before the release of the next film, Ek Villain. Nahta stresses that YRF needs a shot after Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Samrat Prithviraj tanked. It is important to keep a grip on exhibitors and keep the enviable equation with satellite channels and OTT platforms intact. After all, it’s what helps raise huge sums of money for his films, regardless of their box office performance, he explains. For now, it’s the opening weekend that will count. Also Read: Bollywood’s Bad Luck at the Box Office Continues as Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ Lags Also Read: ‘Shamshera’ Star Ranbir Kapoor’s Trailer Drops; this is how the internet reacted

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/trending/entertainment/story/will-the-ranbir-kapoor-starrer-shamshera-bring-good-tidings-for-a-struggling-bollywood-341828-2022-07-18 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos