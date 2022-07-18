Rina Sawayama Marks Feud Between Christina and Britney “So Silly” | Entertainment





Rina Sawayama says Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears’ infamous rivalry was “so silly”. The “Beg For You” singer says the music industry has come a long way since artists were pitted against each other and there’s “space for everyone” thanks to music platforms. streaming. She said: “It’s easy to start buying into this narrative so much that if you don’t, someone else will. “But I try not to engage in that anymore.” Commenting on the famous rivalry between Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears which has been exacerbated in the press, Rina told Rolling Stone UK: “It’s silly. “We should all be supporting each other because there’s room for everyone, especially because of streaming.” In 2018, Christina admitted she felt “hurt” when she was pitted against Britney. People also read… How a man-made lake plunged the Continental Country Club into bankruptcy

Column: With the fires in Flagstaff and northern Arizona, it’s not a question of if, but when

Heavy rain on pipeline fire burn scar causes flooding, brief highway closure east of Flagstaff

Live Updates: Monsoon rains on Pipeline Fire scorch scar cause flash flooding in areas around Flagstaff

For flooding in Doney Park, the worst could be yet to come

Man who dated Arizona teacher gets life sentence for her murder

FUSD Approves COVID Mitigation Plan for 2022-23 School Year

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Riser pleads guilty and is sentenced to one year probation

Dad, not a boy, drove truck that hit golfers’ van in Texas, killing 9, NTSB says

The county’s flood control district calls a community meeting for residents of Doney Park on Thursday

Late Updates: What Killed Ivana Trump; January 6 panel subpoenas US agents; and more

Northern Arizona Healthcare Releases 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment

Hoyt is ‘the mayor of pickleball’ in Flagstaff

CLL’s Caleb Smith recovers from broken jaw from horse kick and heroically finishes district championship The ‘Beautiful’ hitmaker found it difficult when the pair seemed to be set against each other and admitted it was very hurtful to be portrayed as the ‘bad girl’. She said: “It’s hard to hear yourself being called names. I remember being hurt by those ads on MTV, putting Britney as a good girl and me as a bad girl. It’s like I have to be good and innocent, that’s OK. But if I just want to be myself, I’m a problem.” However, there is one person Christina had a falling out with, Pink, who she had a falling out with in the early 2000s, which led to the pair trying to butt heads at a nightclub. She said: “We were super young and super new to all of this, and I think I’m an alpha, and she’s an alpha. I used to take my physical altercations and she used to take them. We’re just very different, we’re very different. And we were very young and new. You have to learn – women have to learn to support each other. That can’t be learned in the playground. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://azdailysun.com/entertainment/rina-sawayama-brands-christina-vs-britney-feud-so-silly/article_ccc88c6f-37d2-55a5-a743-001593e0ab8d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos