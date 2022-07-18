Abhishek Bachchan welcomes Kamaal R Khan’s son to Twitter chaos





On Sunday, actor Kamaal R Khan welcomed his son Faisal R Khan on Twitter. Abhishek Bachchan commented on KRK’s tweet and welcomed Faisal, calling Twitter chaotic. This exchange made Twitter users wonder about their equation, as one even joked that Abhishek was scared of Kamaal. Read also : KRK asks Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan to save all Bollywood by starring in his film: I will stop criticizing KRK tweeted, Finally my son @FaisalRKamaal has joined @Twitter! Abhishek commented, Welcome to chaos, Faisal. Faisal replied to Abhishek’s comment, Thanks Sir (heart emoji), Abhishek then wrote: Work hard, make your parents proud and be positive. Abhishek Bachchan’s comment on KRK’s tweet. Reacting to Abhishek’s comment, one person wrote on Twitter, Why is Abhishek Bachchan commenting under KRK tweets? Another joked, Abhishek Bachchan is so scared of KRK.” A few months ago when Kamaal announced his biography on Twitter, Abhishek commented: Best wishes @kamaalrkhan and good luck to all of us. Abhishek’s comment drew hilarious reactions. Warning. Earlier this year, Abhishek tweeted praise for the Malayalam movie Vaashi, “Another amazing movie coming from the Malayalam film industry,” Abhishek wrote. KRK scoffed at this and said that Bollywood never makes such good films. KRK tweeted, “Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi amazing movie Bana Dena (Brother you Bollywood people should make amazing movie one day).” Abhishek replied to the tweet and targeted KRK’s 2008 film Deshdrohi. He wrote, Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na.. deshdrohi (We will try. Didn’t you do Deshdrohi). Deshdrohi was released in 2008 and featured KRK, Manoj Tiwari, Hrishita Bhatt and Gracy Singh. The film, produced by KRK itself, has been called by critics one of the worst films of all time. KRK’s acting was heavily criticized and criticized for the film. The movie that just won 80 lakhs was a box office disaster. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi which also starred Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7.

