The real reason Armie Hammer is allegedly selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands





Armie Hammer has kept a relatively low profile since being at the center of a cannibalistic texting scandal and falling victim to sexual assault allegations. In recent weeks, however, the actor has been in the news again, due to a report that claimed he was giving tours to the Cayman Islands . The notion was initially contested, but Hammer’s situation there has finally been cleared up when it was confirmed that he was indeed working there and selling timeshares. Now a new report includes claims regarding the real reason he took on this unexpected new job. It is likely that Armie Hammer earned a fair amount of money when he was an actor. What some may not be aware of is the fact that call me by your name alum also comes from a wealthy family. Her father, Michael Armand Hammer, is a businessman who has more than a few lucrative businesses. Those familiar with the star’s background may have assumed that he would continue to receive support from his father. However, according to a source People this is no longer the case : His dad doesn’t want to help him anymore and he got cut off, so he got to work. According to the trade’s source, the actor is “currently selling timeshares because he needs the money.” The alleged lack of financial support from his family is a bit surprising but, considering his situation lately, it would make a lot of sense. Not too many Hollywood celebrities would choose to take this job unless they really had to. Armie Hammer’s professional troubles began in early 2021 after alleged text messages from the actor leaked online. These texts detailed graphic sexual fantasies involving cannibalistic practices. After the leaks, the Social network star called the posts “bull” around the same time he pulled out of Jennifer Lopez shotgun wedding. More than a month later, Hammer was charged with sexual assault by a woman, who claimed he had a “mental hold” on her that “was very damaging on many levels”. Following these allegations, Hammer dropped another movie cold war drama Billion dollar spy. By June 2021, the actor had entered a treatment program and reportedly had the support of his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, at the time. The star reportedly left rehab months later and was said to be doing “very well” and having ventured to the Cayman Islands with his family. Last week it was alleged that Robert Downey Jr. played a role in the actor’s rehab because he would have paid for it. There has been a lot of speculation as to whether it would actually be possible for Armie Hammer to return to Hollywood after all that’s happened. It is difficult to say whether this idea will materialize. But for now, it looks like Hammer’s gig in the Cayman Islands could continue for the foreseeable future, especially if he really doesn’t get any help from his parents.

