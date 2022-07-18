Pissed Bollywood – OTT Streaming Will Happen 8 Weeks After Movie Release

Alarm bells seem to be ringing in Bollywood. The Hindi film industry, which has suffered the double whammy of the surge in pan-Indian popularity of South Indian movies and the growing dominance of OTT platforms, now seems in the mood to fight back.

Of course, this can’t do much to stop the appeal that South Indian films hold among the masses. But Bollywood, as a collective, can stand up to streaming platforms. Of course, the situation is such that Bollywood cannot outright antagonize streamers as they are now a viable money-making prospect for the industry.

So, Bollywood biggies have agreed among themselves to stop Hindi movies from showing on OTT platforms just 4 weeks after their theatrical release.

4 week window extended to 8 weeks

Producers, theater owners and distributors seem to have reached an informal agreement that Hindi films can only be transmitted to OTT platforms after 8 weeks of their theatrical release. The new “rule” will go into effect on August 1.

Thanks to the pandemic, with the closure of cinemas, streaming platforms have become remarkably well established. Given the demand, streamers, many of them big, deep-pocketed multinationals, have been splurging on the rights to the films. They also threw significant sums at producers and studios to narrow the gap between a theatrical release and an OTT broadcast from eight weeks to four. Digital rights, which used to make up 30-40% of a film’s revenue, quickly rose to 50-60%.

But now the film industry wants to reestablish the pre-eminence of box office receipts. But it’s just in Bollywood that this feeling is ubiquitous. Tollywood and Kollywood (Telugu and Tamil film industries) are also keen to wrest the initiative from streaming platforms.

But what makes Bollywood’s efforts to regroup more important is the fact that it is also heavily impacted by ‘pan-South Indian blockbusters’. movies like RRRKGF2, Pushpaand VikramName stole the show from Bollywood movies. Moreover, these dubbed films contributed half of Bollywood’s collections in 2022. On the other hand, seven Hindi A-lister films with a total budget of Rs 1,100 crore fetched only a third.

How will OTT platforms be impacted?

Bollywood biggies believe returning to the eight-week window is in producers’ interests as it gives films more breathing room to succeed at the box office. In addition, the producers believe that it is necessary to rebuild the habit of the public who wants to see films in theaters.

“If the film delivers at the box office, the producers can also negotiate a better satellite and OTT deal. So if you give the box office a solid chance and it works, the value of all the other rights goes down. ‘Amplify. Be better for the producer in every way possible’ is the general thinking in the industry.

But it should be understood that the 8-week window is only an agreement between the various industry stakeholders, and not a specific rule. Producers, depending on the cost-benefit analysis of a particular movie, can always push back the release date of a movie.

How will OTT platforms be affected by the new standard? An industry veteran quipped, “The OTT genius is out of the bottle. It cannot be put back in place. The industry must understand this reality. She cannot oust streamers. Movies aren’t the only content for them. series, which are made for them.”

Truer words have not been spoken.

