Exploring “The Other Woman” in Bollywood

Infidelity is an unacceptable red flag in a relationship. “The other woman refers to a woman that someone is with, in addition to her partner. Although it is not just a heterosexual aspect, it is mostly seen as a woman who is involved with a man who is already in a heterosexual relationship.

It is a term that is used to refer to the mistress, lover, or single woman who engages in emotional or physical relationships with a man who is already taken.

He’s a character often explored in movies like Aakhir Kyon?, NO ENTRANCE, Naseeb Apna Apna and Gual.

Bollywood portrays the “other woman” as a conniving woman who wishes to steal the man from his virtuous lover, his “good” wife. She often has volatile and uncontrollable emotions, fueled by selfish aspirations. More often than not, she is a manipulative, jealous, and cunning villain. She wants the man, our hero, all to herself and get rid of his family.

movies like Lal Patthar, Armaan and Biwi n°1 show naughty portraits of other women.

On the other hand, the non-evil version of her is basically a doormat.

Explored in movies like Tawaif and From South, She is dramatically overwhelmed with love for the man, ready to go to the end of the Earth for him. Being often ready to be the “second wife” in a polygamous relationship or an illegitimate lover.

These two types of characters are interchanged between the wife and the other woman, one is opposed to the other according to the story. What is the price of all this? One man, our hero!

Bollywood often depicts the other woman, or the skip, like a cautionary tale or a romanticized story of endless love against all odds. In the worst case, it is played for laughs. Either it’s a spineless woman chasing after a married man, or a clueless object or a devoted lover. The hero is rarely held accountable for his mistake of being a cheater.

She is often a fleeting fantasy and temporary distraction in the married man’s life. His wife just needs to make him fall in love with her again. The legally married and faithful wife runs around the house to keep it running, while being told that it is a blessing that her husband returns to her at the end of a date with his mistress. She is rarely, if ever, advised to leave the man. More often than not, he is simply advised to wait until he becomes decent. You see it in movies like Biwi n°1, both the Pati, Patni Aur Wohmovies and Ankahi.

Instead of being independent characters, these women are just story devices in the hero arc. While the other woman is a visualization of his bad decisions and downfall, the woman is his redemption. If the woman is sketched as a layered, independent character, the other woman symbolizes her motivation to become independent and find herself, as seen in Arthur and Ijaazat.

Source: Scoopwhoop

At Gulzaar Ijaazat, while the characters are grounded in reality and given nuance rather than broad strokes, little respect is given. Mahinder is not considered a prize for Sudha and Maya to compete for. He is presented as an incomplete, dissatisfied and selfish man who cheated on his wife. However, Maya falls into the trope of being a modern, enchanting mistress who is the female counterpart. She allows Sudha’s journey of self-discovery by being with Mahinder, but their relationship is never legitimized.

Another Rekha film that explores infidelity and the other woman is 1981’s Silsila. This film solidified Rekha’s image in the public eye in a way, which itself is a product of sexism. In the film, Chandni was part of Amit’s life long before his marriage to Shobha. She was left on a whim by Amit due to her image of being “a righteous hero”. However, she kind of becomes the other woman because she’s not married to him.

In Series, marriage, babies and society have a higher priority than women. Amit is an indecisive person who is not at peace with himself and the image he wishes to convey. However, it is the women who pay the price. Rekha, this time in a switch, is the skip who is modern and pretty while Shobha is an overtly simplistic good wife, waiting for Amit to pull herself together.

Shyam Benegal’s Zubeidaa, released in 2001, breaks the stereotypical portrait. The other woman is the rebellious protagonist and the titular character. Rekha portrays the legally married wife of the Prince, played by Manoj Bajpayee. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor plays Zubeidaa.

Mandira Devi, Rekha’s first wife, ranks higher in the hierarchy than Zubeidaa. In Bollywood fashion, the woman and the other woman (here, the second wife) fight for importance. However, in a refreshing twist of events, Vijayendra is actually portrayed as someone who isn’t the hero. Women do not fight for his love but for a place in the midst of his selfish ways, not out of hatred for each other but for their survival.

Bollywood fails to humanize the price it takes to be the other woman. Zubeidaa is determined to fight for respect and her place in the palace. She questions the prince who wishes to reduce her to a feast for the eyes and a sex machine. She dies trying to fight neglect, abuse and even sexual harassment.

A similar depiction is Faiza Naqvi inAmazon PrimeThe 2019 drama, Made In Heaven. Tara, the woman, is imperfect and not a perfect symbolism of honesty and womanhood. However, Adil Khanna, the husband, is a serial cheater, liar and manipulator. Faiza and Tara are friends but Faiza stabs her friend while getting sexually and romantically involved with Adil.

Throughout the story, she experiences inner turmoil because of the guilt of being the other woman. She is ostracized by her friends and Tara destroys her house in a nervous breakdown. However, he is a human being, not a caricature, trying to be a better person, loving and apologizing.

The other woman and the wife are often in the same box where women don’t get storylines. They are only tools in the history of man. Therefore, exploring these representations is important in understanding the role of women through the ages in Bollywood.