Before Sushmita Sen, these actors were targeted

After being trolled over the weekend, Sushmita Sen has finally spoken out about the scrutiny she has faced since businessman Lalit Modi announced their relationship. Sen penned a response to the “gold digger” brickbats and said, “I dig deeper than gold and have always (famously) preferred diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!! !” However, Sen isn’t the first actress to have received such snide remarks for her dating choices.

On Sunday, Sen shared an article from SheThePeople who denounced the problematic stereotype of women dating wealthy men as “gold diggers”. The tweet included the article big title, “The problematic culture of calling women gold diggers,” and featuring cheering emojis and the hashtag Self-made woman. “I have never lived on the borrowed transient light of approval and applause. I am the Sun…perfectly Centered in my being and consciousness,” Sen later wrote in an Instagram post.

This isn’t the first time the internet has had problems with women choosing their own partners. The scrutiny culminates in whether the partner was somehow wealthier, successful or younger, had a famous ex or even had children. Unless the man is conventionally suited to be a potential husband for the woman, she is wrong to have chosen him.

Below is a list of so-called Bollywood gold diggers who have endured hate for their dating choices:

Rhea Chakraborty

Chakraborty was stalked relentlessly after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Due to allegations of fowl game by his family, Rajput’s death was the subject of an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation. His girlfriend Chakraborty has been dragged through the mud as an ice queen and gold digger, with Rajput’s family blaming her for her demise. Footage of Chakraborty being pushed and shoved by cameramen, with no regard for social distancing, has thrown the internet into a polarizing debate over cruel media coverage.

Shehnaaz Gill

Gill has recently been slammed by many after his photos and videos from the Eid party hosted by Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma surfaced on social media. In several of them, she was seen hugging and kissing Salman, which netizens deemed inappropriate. Many called her a gold digger and a drunkard for her inappropriate behavior. However, many of her fans came to her defense and argued that her behavior was justified, knowing how much she adored Khan.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora became a subject of bullying online when users started bashing her and calling her a gold digger after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. A social media user has accused her of marrying a wealthy man for his money and then divorcing him for hefty child support.

This allegation, notice, was made without reports to support the allegation. The commentator didn’t even bother to check Khan and Arora’s net worth as individuals and just spitting hatred fueled by misogyny.

Shilpa Shetty

Despite a brilliant career in the 90s, winning the international reality show Big brother and gaining fame overseas, questions have been raised about Shetty’s career and popularity following her marriage to business tycoon Raj Kundra.

The scrutiny only got worse when Raj Kundra’s ex-wife Kavita Kundra accused Shilpa of being a home wrecker. She said it was because of Shetty that Raj left her and their newborn daughter.

Responding to the allegations, Shetty clarified in an interview, “I understand that Raj and Kavitas’ wedding was over a year ago before we met and they filed for divorce and have been living apart for over a year. I have met Raj Kundra in a business so it is impossible to think how the issue of me breaking his marriage arises I am disgusted by his reported comments and completely refute the allegation My culture and upbringing does not don’t allow me to break up marriages and I’m the least interested in finding out or finding out about her.

Mandana Karimi

Mandana Karimi, an Iranian actress and model based in India, said she was called a gold digger during her stint on reality show Kangana Ranauts Lock up. Talking about how assumptions are made about her lifestyle and spending solely based on who she dates, Karimi said, I may look fancy but I spoil myself with my money. That’s what I won. As far as dating, yes, I’ve dated powerful men. But it’s not for their money.”

Suggested Reading: Rhea Chakraborty: Did She Deserve the Vicious Social Media Campaign Against Her?