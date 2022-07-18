These are the most favorite Bollywood places to dine in Goa





Goa is such a beautiful destination and it attracts crowds throughout the year. And the crowd here is not just ordinary people. Bollywood celebrities, sportsmen and businessmen, this city is the perfect place for a fun-filled vacation. Also, Goa hosts the International Film Festival of India, so many renowned celebrities visit this beautiful state every year. When Bollywood celebrities travel and visit stunning places to dine, they don’t really share live details. It’s a fair choice because they want privacy and a peaceful vacation. But if you’re wondering about exploring the restaurants in Goa where your favorite stars go to dine, then you’ve come to the right place. These 5 places are the favorite Bollywood restaurants in Goa to grab a bite to eat. Gunpowder Nestled in Assagao, ‘Gunpowder’ has long dominated the hearts of Bollywood celebrities. This superb restaurant is inside an old Portuguese style house and every nook and cranny is extremely beautiful. For the most authentic taste of South Indian cuisine, Gunpowder is a must-visit place to dine. Their Malabar Prawn Curry, Egg Appam, Mutton Pepper Fries, Kerala Mutton Curry and Mango Panna Cotta are some of the favorite dishes. Also Read: Goa’s newest tourist attraction is a 1960s shipwreck near Vasco in South Goa Cavatina If you’re looking for lip-smacking Goan food, look nowhere and book your table at ‘Cavatina’. Nestled near Benaulim beach, this restaurant is a very popular spot in Goa and is loved by all for serving the best taste of contemporary Goan cuisine. Bollywood celebrities such as Vidya Balan and Suneil Shetty have visited here recently. Cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh also love this place. The fishermen’s wharf Another popular restaurant in Goa for dinner is “The Fishermans Wharf” in Mobor. Nestled in South Goa, this place holds a special place in the hearts of anyone who loves to gorge on a gourmet seafood feast. The ambience here is exceptional with breathtaking views and tropical landscapes . This place is surely part of every seafood lover’s itinerary in Goa. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Armaan Malik and Sachin Tendulkar are some of the many people to visit here for dinner. Also Read:Forget Vindaloo and Try These Underrated Classic Dishes in Goa Thalassa Enjoy a slice of Greece in Goa in ‘Thalassa’. You’ll feel like you’re living the vibe of Mykonos when you sit down at this new beach restaurant in Goa. Nestled in Siolim, this place should be on everyone’s itinerary to enjoy sunsets in the liveliest mood. Also, the spread of Greek cuisine, Mediterranean cuisine, Italian cuisine and other tastes that are simply out of this world. Also Read:This New Beach Restaurant in Goa Will Give You Mykonos Thrills Pousada on the beach Concluding the list of Bollywood’s most favorite places to dine in Goa with “Pousada by the Beach”. Tucked away in Holiday Street Bardez, this restaurant is a cozy shack with a great view of Calangute Beach. Enjoy the most delicious Goanese cuisine, Portuguese cuisine, Konkan cuisine and continental cuisine here. This place was the talk of the town when Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Parinneti Chopra went here for dinner. Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Kartik aaryan, Disha Patani, Gauahar Khan, Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have also visited here.

