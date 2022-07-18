Meghan Markle suffered a ‘mortifying snob’ from Hollywood A-lister who was her ‘hero’ | royal | New





The current Duchess of Sussex has been a vocal supporter of Emma Watson’s HeForShe initiative over the years – a campaign launched in 2014 by the actress to support gender equality. To support the cause, Meghan – when she was one of the stars of TV series Suits – attended a meeting in London addressed by Ms Watson.

Now investigative journalist Tom Bower has claimed in an upcoming biography focusing on the Duchess titled ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors’ that Meghan asked to meet the actress after the event – but his request was refused. In an excerpt from his book published by The temperatureMr Bower wrote: “On a trip to London she went to a small meeting addressed by Emma Watson, her hero and role model. “At the end, she asked to meet Watson. “The actress turned down the request. The snub was mortifying.

“Watson’s snub was not mentioned when Meghan described her role at the UN in The Tig. “‘I was in London’, she wrote to her followers, ‘to support Emma Watson in her HeForShe initiative for UN Women’.” Express.co.uk has contacted representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Archewell for comment. Mr Bower cited an article by The Tig in which Meghan also spoke about her role as a women’s rights advocate at the UN for women’s leadership and political participation and the powerful speech she gave in presence of the UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon, among others. READ MORE: Prince Harry planned to ‘rewrite palace rules’ – author says

In another blog post, from 2014, the current Duchess previously spoke about Ms Watson and her HeForShe initiative. In her post, Meghan described it as an “incredible honour” to be at the United Nations headquarters for HeForShe’s launch event. She also recalled how she sat “right across from UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson as she gave an inimitable speech on feminism.” Meghan and Ms Watson met again in October 2016, at the summit hosted in Ottawa, Canada by One Young World, an organization identifying, connecting and promoting young leaders. DO NOT MISS

Meghan served as an advisor to two One Young World summits, in 2014 and 2016. After joining the Royal Family, Meghan retained her ties to One Young World and attended the 2019 summit held in London. Also that year, the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust – of which she was vice-president when she was a member of the royal family – joined the organisation, bringing 53 leaders from each Commonwealth nation to the event. . After joining the Royal Family, Meghan also continued her work on female empowerment.

A few months after her nuptials to Prince Harry, it was announced that she had become the godmother of Smart Works, an organization helping women who want to re-enter the workforce. This partnership has remained strong even after the Duke and Duchess stepped down as senior royals in the spring of 2020. Last August, to mark her 40th birthday, Meghan launched the 40×40 initiative, which invited her friends and people around the world to donate 40 minutes of their time to mentor a woman trying to get back to work following the effect devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the job market. Explaining the importance of mentorship, she mentioned Smart Works as one of the partners in her anniversary initiative.

Smart Works was also one of the charities to receive nonprofit investment from the Archewell Foundation – Meghan and Harry’s nonprofit – in March, to mark Women’s History Month. Archewell was launched at the end of 2020, months after the Sussexes stepped down from the company as full-time working royals. It includes a foundation as well as audio and video production facilities.

