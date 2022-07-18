Review: Between the lines, romance is thwarted by reality





Jules, who is not binary here, has no right to just be a cool person like she could be in life. Instead, the series uses the character as an opportunity for teachable moments about what it means to be non-binary. It is well intentioned but demeaning. The musical makes a big deal of Delilah rejecting the fairy-tale notion of happily ever after in favor of shaping a more deeply fulfilling life. But the script imposes antediluvian clichés on some of the adult female characters. Mrs. Winx (Vicki Lewis), the school librarian, is a tragic spinster, warning Delilah not to end up in the same situation; Mrs. Brown (Lewis), the chemistry teacher, has more plastic in her than the ocean and is obviously sleeping with the principal. When Queen Maureen (Murney), Oliver’s fairytale mother, and lady-in-waiting (Lewis) trade insults, they come across as single. Young lady. Lush. The musical nails its very sweet ending, which is different from the ending of the novel. The show also gives Frump, the dog, a darling tap dance (choreography is by Paul McGill) and has fun with its book-lined set (by Tobin Ost). But one of the most enchanting visual effects arrays of Oliver and other fairy tale characters behind the scenes, as if pictured on the page, has one unfortunate flaw: slightly behind the scrim , we can see the actors climbing in and out of position. It doesn’t seem deliberate, just distracting. (Lighting is by Jason Lyons; projections are by Caite Hevner.) In order for Delilah and Oliver to be together, it seems they have to change the story they find themselves in so they can follow their own narrative. Between the Lines, then, is an empowering musical about using the agency you have to shape the existence you want. This shows that the creators have certainly used their own agency to rewrite a story. Alas, for them and the public, the results are decidedly mixed. Between the lines

Through October 2 at the Tony Kiser Theatre, Manhattan; entrethelinesmusical.com. Duration: 2h20.

