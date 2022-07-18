Rajkummar Rao is Bollywood’s new angry young man





New Delhi, 18th July (UNI) When one thinks of Bollywood’s most acclaimed actors in recent years, the name of Rajkummar Rao shines brightly. Having debuted in 2010, Rajkummar quickly gained popularity for his relatable yet quirky supporting roles. Soon Rajkummar became a notable name in the industry and it wasn’t long before he landed his first critically acclaimed lead role in and as ‘Shahid’. And then there was no turning back. The multi-talented actor gave us brilliant hits like Stree, Trapped, Newton and many more. After spending nearly a decade in the film industry, Rajkummar has earned a lot of love from fans and critics. His most recent film “HIT: The First Case” testifies to this. People seem to be going ga ga over his new “Angry Young Man” avatar. Rajkummar stars as Vikram Jaisingh, a 32-year-old policeman who is presented with a case that has similarities to another case from his past. It does a great job of showcasing the character’s intense struggle and life as a cop on a case. This action-packed film placed high demands on the lead actor and Rajkummar delivers his best. In recent times, Rajkummar has proven to be one of the few players to have carved out a niche for himself, having proven his worth by taking on new challenges and delivering extraordinary results time and time again. Whether as Shaurya from ‘Trapped’, Deepak from ‘Citylights’ or Vikram from ‘HIT: The First Case’, Rajkummar has undeniably given us some slick performances and fans are eager to see what this versatile actor has in store for us. what’s more. UNI PY SHK1645

