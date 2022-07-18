‘My Old School’ Review: A Shocking True Story That Looks Like a Hollywood Comedy

Some of the best documentaries feature stories stranger than fiction, like the amputated foot at the center of Researchers Guardiansserious competitiveness in Air Guitar Nation, or the mind-blowing twists and turns of true crime gem the impostor. No matter the subject, a great documentary can draw you in with its bizarre premise, then envelop you with its atmosphere, heart, and jaw-dropping revelations. Despite its outdated title, My old school turns out to be such a film, unveiling a collection of former classmates’ memorabilia to paint a full, entertaining and at times disturbing portrait of a Scottish scandal.

In 1993, a new pupil entered the corridors of a Scottish secondary school and joined a group of 16-year-olds in sex education lessons, crazy parties and even the school play. Right from the start, there was something different about Brandon Lee, who boasted a tragic history, dreamed of being a doctor and relished the music of the 80s. Yet, as in any American teen movie worth its salt , he made some quick friends, rose through the ranks of popularity, and then – well, let’s just say, when his secret came out, the whole town was thrown into uproar.

Sure, you could google what happened, but you’d miss it, because My old school unfolds this story in a fascinating and deeply personal way: director Jono McLeod was one of Lee’s classmates. Alongside his old friends, McLeod sits in front of the camera, against the backdrop of a classroom with dusty blackboards and sturdy wooden desks, browsing through history as they know it. Perhaps because the director is one of them, there is a disarming lack of embarrassment and an enchanting joke in these interviewees. As a classmate says, they weren’t the only ones who were duped by Lee. Teasing McLeod, she laughed, “So [were] you, Shut up !”

My old school faces a unique obstacle with supreme sense.



While many of Lee’s classmates were willing to appear on camera and share their memories of that ’90s scandal, Lee demanded a caveat. The opening title cards of My old school explain that he agreed to an audio interview but did not want his face shown on camera. Rather than shooting him in silhouette, as if Lee was witnessing a state fleeing dangerous criminals, McLeod hired an actor to sync these audio interviews, giving his words a face and a visual performance that turns out delightfully smart.

Not just any actor would do, of course. McLeod tapped Alan Cumming, the iconic Scottish actor who, it turns out, was considered to play Lee in a narrative film about his life that never came to fruition. Although it’s a cheeky nod to the complicated nature of the story, the cast is shocking at first. Cummings is recognizably a pro, while the other interviewees are unsupervised civilians. However, this troubling distinction causes audiences to question everything Lee says from the start. Even now, he is still hiding. And what a hide: Behind the face of a beloved, award-winning stage and screen comedian who brings a mischievous wink and sly sophistication to every wacky anecdote, including the nonchalant insistence Lee has the mind control powers of a Jedi. Yes, and this is just a taste!

My old school taken from Darya sensationally.



Playing the contemporary Lee, Cumming wears gray hair, glasses and the conservative attire of a respectable gentleman, but his performance extends to the many documentary re-enactments of Lee’s era among his 16-year-old classmates. Rather than pulling a Pen15where adults essentially dress up as children in a live-action comedy style, My old school animates its reconstructions with the voice of actors. Best of all, it does so in a style heavily influenced by MTV’s hit ’90s cartoon. Darya.

The students and their teachers are illustrated as caricatures, which like Cumming’s cast turn out to be sublimely clever. The Darya The style of bold colors and thick black outlines pushes Gen X’ers ​​and older millennials into cozy nostalgia, setting us up for scenes of high school hijinks. It works perfectly thematically for portraying teenage bullying, reckless parties, and cool kid makeovers in this way, but it’s also a clever solution to keeping Lee’s face off-camera, helping to obscure the secret at the center of this story. Once the cat is out of the bag, archival footage from school and Lee’s apology tour will reveal his ’90s face, creating a terrific reward for the doc’s shocking climax. And even, yesyou can totally research this, but My old school is more fun when you are accompanied for the ride.

My old school confronts disturbing realizations.

McLeod’s thoughtful interviews with his classmates invite the audience into the excitement of reunion and, moreover, the thrill of a hot gossip session. Now adults, they joke, laugh, and gleefully detail how their school principal was like a self-proclaimed Batman, with an intense sense of justice and a long, dark cape. (It’s a simile the animation happily plays into!) However, as the story turns to Lee’s lies, an unease sets in. Subjects are encouraged to think about what this revelation meant to them then – and what it means now.

What would it mean to know that your friendship was built on fiction? How would it feel to see old footage with a full awareness of what’s going on behind the scenes? How might your opinion of Lee’s family change when you realize they must have known what was really going on? How does it feel to realize the depth of these deceptions?

McLeod doesn’t rush beyond the discomfort of such scenes. As he did with the frenzied joy of the first gossip sessions, he welcomes us to share the current malaise of the comrades. It’s so deep you can practically feel the hardwood chair beneath you and smell the moldy chalk dust in the air.

From there, the interviews with Lee become more pointed, digging deeper into his deceptions and demanding answers. As you would expect from an internationally recognized liar, his responses are slippery, unsatisfying and at times infuriating. You can’t help but wonder if he’s lying to us – or to himself? And does it matter?

My old school is a breathtaking must-have.

Do not worry. McLeod won’t leave us in this dark place. True to the nature of this story, it moves from joyful youth to bleak adult accomplishments to something else. For Lee, this means something strange. But for the rest of his class, there are celebratory photos of them, then and now. Black and white school photos are set against lively modern footage, showcasing their work, children and hobbies, all with equal taste. The school photos even roll in the credits, earnestly reminding us of our naïve youth and how it shaped who we would become, whether that be a sneering teacher, a spunky theater kid, or the infamous Brandon Lee.

At the end, My old school balances its nostalgia and vertigo with a sophisticated dose of reflection and uncomfortable realization. So while the story feels like the stuff of a Hollywood teen comedy, McLeod discards a happy, soothing ending in favor of something more complicated and compelling. As soon as I’m done My old school out of Sundance 2022, I wanted to watch it again to see how the experience changed when I already knew about the big reveal. And while it’s a blast to uncover this story through McLeod’s conscious storytelling, this doc is even more thrilling on a second watch. You see the edges of the puzzle pieces, where they fit and where they don’t, and you wonder why no one noticed this sooner. However, because this story is told with such heartfelt empathy for all of its characters, you won’t leave feeling smug or judgmental. You might just wonder where you would fit in such a wild tale.

My old school hits theaters July 22.