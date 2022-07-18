Milton Avery: American Colorist criticizes pure and exhilarating elevation | Art

Jhere is a portrait of Milton Avery in this spellbinding investigation with the title Husband and wife. It shows a couple who dropped by their Greenwich Village apartment for the evening. Against subtle mauve walls, the man leans back in his chair, facing bright orange as he raises his hand to score a point, dressed in several close-toned browns. His wife is all cool blue and teal, her arms folded as she retreats to a mustard yellow couch.

The shapes are flattened, the faces barely indicated except for a few marks etched into the paint with the tip of the brush. But somehow everything from time and space to mood is palpable. Mauve speaks of shade, browns indicate the corduroy and tweed that seem to accompany the vigorous pontifications of husbands; the different blues indicate quietude until withdrawal. Everything is said through the color.

Modest, taciturn, unassuming, with his exceptional gift for color and his simplified grace, Milton Avery (1885-1965) is a singular master of American art. He is also the most exemplary of the latecomers. Raised in blue-collar Connecticut, he left school at 16 and worked in factories for 20 years to support the women in his family after the sudden death of his father, attending night school to study the art throughout.

Avery’s patient day labor typically began at 6 a.m., staring at the same world over and over seven days a week.

Avery was 40 before he started painting full time, 60 when he painted the pivot Husband and wife, and nearly 70 years before embarking on the large-scale landscapes that are generally considered the pinnacle of his career. These paintings are now world famous; hymns to Connecticut in spring and Vermont in fall, to the architecture of spiraling firs and trees clustering like sheep, while cows outline the soft green fields like shining, scattered pebbles.

The Royal Academies show (with around 70 works, the most complete ever organized in Europe) is rich in all eras and has an edifying resonance. The Averys palette works on you in mysterious ways. A 1957 painting of two female figures on a sofa, an open book between them, should be daunting, with its dull browns and ochres set off only by a gray table bearing a darker gray jug. But it sings and soothes the eye, its curvaceous shapes fitting together like a pattern of sweet rhymes. The painting is called reading poems.

The two women in his art are usually those in his life: Avery’s wife and daughter, both artists. Photographs of their last apartment, on the Upper West Side, show work in progress by the three. Mark Rothko, like Barnett Newman so deeply influenced by their old friend and mentor, recalled the scene in a speech at Averys’ memorial service: The walls were still covered with an endless, changing array of poetry and light ; which could serve as a description of this show.

Avery thinned his oil paint to the diaphanous consistency of watercolor so that it lay on the surface in fluttering flecks and veils. Sometimes he scribbled on it the outline of a pencil or a pipe, a series of horizontal indentations that somehow manifested like leaves on a rust-colored autumn tree. Sometimes the brushstrokes of one color merge with those of another to produce a soft thrill, as in the snow-white nude against a black background, where the overlap shimmers.

Although he creates the illusion of space almost entirely through color, a lesson obviously learned from Matisse, there is still a fascination with underlying notation. How to describe the bow of a speedboats wake up both churning water and incising its surface (a wonderful hybrid of drawing and painting). How to distinguish the wood from the trees, painting the branches with all the parsimony of a Chinese watercolor under clouds of sumptuous colors. How to indicate the shine of a bathroom mirror with an almost imperceptible zigzag of brushstrokes.

Drawings made in summer, on the beaches of Maine, became paintings in the long winters of Manhattan. A sense of sustained warmth is latent in so many of these scenes. The beach is like a canvas for him; all the characters, towels and deckchairs arranged like abstract shapes on multi-coloured sand. Eventually these shapes disappear completely and the seashore becomes a flag of yellow, blue and orange horizontal bands radiating at the top for the warm sky. It is not difficult to find the parallel in these paintings with the numinous oblongs of Rothkos.

But Avery never invented anything he didn’t see. No matter how abstract they border, his paintings are always figurative. Friends reading, talking, eating; Avery’s apartment was always crowded with fellow painters, although he himself sat quietly apart with his sketchbook. Her daughter’s toy alligator appears in an interior; the view through the window of one neighboring brownstone into another. Color very often has a particular presence of its own: the yellow of a dress, the plum of a wall like another character in the apartment.

Knowledge is everything. Avery’s patient day labor typically began at 6 a.m., staring over and over at the same world seven days a week. Only when he wanders off to places unknown, at least in this show , that art goes wrong. There are three surprisingly awkward opening scenes from the 1930s, including a gruesome painting of what appears to be a strip show.

The Averys left America only once, to visit Europe in 1952. The paintings from this trip are resplendent in their low-toned palette of muted mauves, grays and greens, the balanced forms in the most elegant compositions. A boat on the Thames is depicted in two horizontal bars of pale pink and mint green that shine with a voluminous black river. London is suddenly as mystically beautiful as Cape Cod.

The smaller painting here is a self-portrait from 1958, made when Avery was 73 and in very poor health. He is generally cheerful and self-effacing. A handful of pencil strokes represent paintbrushes, his signature is written on his pants, a name on each leg, and the body is a haze of pink jersey with a red flame for a head. Nothing else. Exactly what Avery is: a pure, exultant man of color.