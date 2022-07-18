Entertainment
Owner of dog run over by lifeguard in Hollywood Beach demands accountability – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – A South Florida pet owner is devastated and angry after he says his rescue dog was knocked down on the beach by someone whose job it is to Ensure the security.
Speaking to 7News on Sunday, Ron Katz said his 6-year-old dog Rudy was his best friend.
Cellphone video recorded Katz marking the dogs’ birthday.
Happy birthday Rudy. We have a burger for you, Katz says in the video.
Katz said he also likes to take the Havanese mix for fun on the sand. Another video shows them both walking on the shore.
We were like a team, he says.
But now the sound of Rudy’s barking and clicking has been replaced by piercing silence.
Clinging to his dog’s ashes, Katz said he was angry.
He said Rudy was struck and killed on Hollywood Dog Beach by a truck driven by a lifeguard from the city’s Beach Safety Division.
I took my eyes off him for a little while, then, after a minute, someone started shouting: Your dog, your dog! he said.
Katz said he ran over and found Rudy stuck under the truck’s front tire.
I put Rudy on one of my towels, and he was bleeding all over the towel, then I got in my car and started driving to Fort Lauderdale Pet Hospital, Katz said. .
Unfortunately, Rudy did not survive.
City officials said Marine Safety Capt. Leo Yost was driving his truck here on a narrow trail near the dunes at about 5 miles per hour when he hit the dog.
However, in a phone interview with 7News, witness Dimitri Laskaris said that was not the case.
He wasn’t going 5 miles an hour, but that was just plain negligence, he said.
This isn’t the first time the security patrol has been involved in an accident at Hollywood Beach.
In 2012, the chief of beach security knocked down a bather, but this is the first time a dog has been hit.
Katz filed a claim with the city, but he said the law only views Rudy as property, not as a member of the family.
Now Katz wants something to change.
It’s like a complete oxymoron. He is responsible for all safety on the beach, yet he ran over my dog and killed him, he said.
Katz also filed a police report and expects to receive a copy later this week. He said he was now looking for a lawyer.
As for what he wants to see changed, Katz said trucks shouldn’t be allowed on the beach, only open-top vehicles, so they can see better.
Katz added that the speed limit should be even slower and that Yost should be held accountable.
As of Sunday evening, Yost faces no charges. It is still unclear whether or not he will face disciplinary action.
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sources
2/ https://wsvn.com/news/local/broward/owner-of-dog-run-over-by-lifeguard-on-hollywood-beach-demands-accountability/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Ex-New York Giants QB Kerry Collins Now A High School Soccer Coach July 18, 2022
- Before Sushmita Sen, these actors were targeted July 18, 2022
- Pittsburgh startup funding increased in 2022 July 18, 2022
- Imran Khan calls for new general elections in Pakistan after an impressive show in Punjab’s partial polls July 18, 2022
- CGTN: Xinjiang, hub of Belt and Road cooperation July 18, 2022