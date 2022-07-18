Owner of dog run over by lifeguard in Hollywood Beach demands accountability – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – A South Florida pet owner is devastated and angry after he says his rescue dog was knocked down on the beach by someone whose job it is to Ensure the security.

Speaking to 7News on Sunday, Ron Katz said his 6-year-old dog Rudy was his best friend.

Cellphone video recorded Katz marking the dogs’ birthday.

Happy birthday Rudy. We have a burger for you, Katz says in the video.

Katz said he also likes to take the Havanese mix for fun on the sand. Another video shows them both walking on the shore.

We were like a team, he says.

But now the sound of Rudy’s barking and clicking has been replaced by piercing silence.

Clinging to his dog’s ashes, Katz said he was angry.

He said Rudy was struck and killed on Hollywood Dog Beach by a truck driven by a lifeguard from the city’s Beach Safety Division.

I took my eyes off him for a little while, then, after a minute, someone started shouting: Your dog, your dog! he said.

Katz said he ran over and found Rudy stuck under the truck’s front tire.

I put Rudy on one of my towels, and he was bleeding all over the towel, then I got in my car and started driving to Fort Lauderdale Pet Hospital, Katz said. .

Unfortunately, Rudy did not survive.

City officials said Marine Safety Capt. Leo Yost was driving his truck here on a narrow trail near the dunes at about 5 miles per hour when he hit the dog.

However, in a phone interview with 7News, witness Dimitri Laskaris said that was not the case.

He wasn’t going 5 miles an hour, but that was just plain negligence, he said.

This isn’t the first time the security patrol has been involved in an accident at Hollywood Beach.

In 2012, the chief of beach security knocked down a bather, but this is the first time a dog has been hit.

Katz filed a claim with the city, but he said the law only views Rudy as property, not as a member of the family.

Now Katz wants something to change.

It’s like a complete oxymoron. He is responsible for all safety on the beach, yet he ran over my dog ​​and killed him, he said.

Katz also filed a police report and expects to receive a copy later this week. He said he was now looking for a lawyer.

As for what he wants to see changed, Katz said trucks shouldn’t be allowed on the beach, only open-top vehicles, so they can see better.

Katz added that the speed limit should be even slower and that Yost should be held accountable.

As of Sunday evening, Yost faces no charges. It is still unclear whether or not he will face disciplinary action.

