Bollywood celebrities send warm wishes

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India]July 18 (ANI): On Priyanka Chopra’s 40th birthday on Monday, Bollywood celebrities took to social media and sent warm birthday wishes to the actress.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of the ‘desi girl’. Next to the photo, she wrote, “Happy birthday PCJ, power, love and world domination forever @priyankachopra (heart emoticon)”



Actor R Madhavan shared a photo and wrote, “Dear dear @priyankachopra. Wishing you a very very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead. Such a wonderful and important year for you both and I pray that it will be everything you hope for and so much more. Tons of love.” The photo featured Priyanka, her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and her mother Madhu Chopra.



Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shared a photo with Priyanka on her Instagram Stories, in which the duo could be seen wearing black outfits. Sharing it, Sonam wrote, “Happy birthday @priyankachopra. Hope to see you soon. Lots and lots of love.”

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora dropped a photo of Priyanka and wrote, “Happy birthday dear PC. Keep shining and rising higher and higher.”



Bollywood star Anushka Sharma shared a photo of Priyanka and wrote, “Happy birthday @priyankachopra Wishing you love and light forever.”



Meanwhile, work-wise, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’ and the ‘Citadel’ series. Produced by Russo Brothers, “Citadel” will be released on OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will star with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s “Jee Le Zaraa”, which promises to be another story of friendship along the lines of “Dil Chahta Hai” and “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, which have become cult classics over the years.

‘Jee Le Zaraa’ would be released around September 2022 and set to be released in the summer of 2023. (ANI)

