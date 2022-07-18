Salman Khan to star in 80s multi-star REMAKE released same year as Maine Pyar Kiya [Exclusive]

Bollywood has loved remaking its own films and Southern cinema for a very long time and there seems to be no end. One of the actors synonymous with these more Southern remakes is Salman Khanwith who Akshay Kumar, has starred in South remakes more than any other Bollywood star. And now we hear it salman bhai is about to star in another remake, this time it won’t be du South, but closer to home. In other words, the superstar is presented as part of a remake of an old Bollywood classic. So which one is it? Also Read – Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Vacation Photos With Jeh Ali Khan; captures Saif Ali Khan-Taimur in an awkward candid pool photo

Salman Khan to star in ’80s multi-star REMAKE

A well-placed industry source has exclusively informed BollywoodLife that Salman Khan is in talks to star in the remake of a hit 80s multi-star. Said multi-star was a 3-hero project, which also played a superstar at the time. Of the other two heroes in the films, one was also quite a big star while the other was known for his work in art cinema, and this was his big leap into the mainstream commercial realm. Last but not least, the film was released the same year as Salman Khan’s second release, Maine Pyar Kiya, his massive break, and was also a massive hit. Also Read – Aamir Khan plans to reunite Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan for a film directed by AR Murugadoss [Read Deets]

Cast and director of the remake with Salman Khan to be determined

So, have you already guessed it? Otherwise, stay tuned to this space for more as we will be revealing the name of the film very soon. In the meantime, let the suspense simmer on the surface. What we can reveal for now in addition to what we already have is that it appears the film’s original director and producer approached Salman about the remake, and our source adds that he gave his unofficial endorsement. However, a new director will helm it and the rest of the cast is yet to be finalized. Read also – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take their relationship to the next level; get married in a chapel with drive-thru in Las Vegas

