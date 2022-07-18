Daily Update: UFC, Bobby Fulton, Billy Corgan – WON/F4W





Recent news: Last sound: Latest Free YouTube Video: Jobs: Onlamp php/mysql developer. Experience with vbulletin and drupal/WordPress an asset. Send an email to [email protected] with the subject PHP DEVELOPER with CV. This Week’s Wrestling Observer Bulletin: July 18, 2022 Watcher Bulletin: More Details on Vince McMahon’s Silent Money Payouts, WrestleMania 38 Affairs Among the highlights:

Match and performer of the week

Vince McMahon, non-disclosures, economic effect, talent reaction, investigation, keys to whether he’s staying or going, keys to ongoing investigation, settlements, details of the most recent settlement history and key points from it, women’s comments over the years, the 2006 tanning bed story, Rita Chatterton interviews and follow-ups to other investigations.

WrestleMania, SummerSlam and ROH Death Before Dishonor

Stardom Midsummer Champions and upcoming major Stardom events

Last Week’s UFC Ratings

Ratings of all wrestling shows

2022 World Grand Prix Tournament

AAA Big Summer Show

What will be the match for the Triplemania major title

The biggest show of the year at Dragon Gate

Triple Crown title change

Pro Wrestling NOAH co-promote this year’s tournament which led to the formation of ROH in 2001

Keiji Muto has one of his last matches this week

Update on Kota Ibushi

First week of G1

Two legendary teams have singles matches against each other

Three AEW stars in a Japanese women’s show

Bill Goldberg talks about Bret Hart

Ric Flair documentary series

Japanese celebrities come to North America

Legendary promoter cutting back after 52

Full breakdown of ticket sales for All Out

Lots of injury updates involving the biggest stars

Goal of the Three Way Title Match on Dynamite and the Original Plans

Upcoming WWE and AEW Ticket Sales

Chris Jericho opens up about his illness last year

AEW star in England’s Bare Knuckle fight

Streaming numbers for WWE and AEW

The UFC is pushing for a bill that could have a big effect on professional wrestlers

American group opening a regular promotion in Europe

Next WWE MSG Show

International TV Numbers This week’s Retro Observer newsletter: June 6, 2005 Observer Newsletter: Future of ECW, Simon Inoki Named NJPW President Ordering information: Order the printed Wrestling Observer now and have it delivered by courier, sending your name, address, Visa or Master card number and expiration date to [email protected] or by going to www.paypal .com directing funds to [email protected] US rates are $14.50 for 4 issues, $35.50 for 12, $70 for 24, $116 for 40, and $149.50 for 52. In Canada and Mexico, rates are $16 for 4, $27 for 8, $38.50 for 12, $76 for 24, $126 for 40, and $162.50 for 52. For the rest of the world, rates are $18 for 4, $48.50 for 12, $93 for 24, $155 for 40, and $201.50 for 52. If you order by mail with a check, cash or money order to PO Box 1228, Campbell, CA 95009-1228, you can get $1 off in all price ranges. Bryan and I will be back tonight to talk about the latest pro wrestling news including Raw tomorrow, Smackdown, AEW tapings and ask your questions at [email protected]

Bryan I will do a Q&A in Chicago on 9/3, the morning before All Out. We also have a bus to and from NOW Arena for readers to avoid people being stranded there waiting for Uber. There are also meet and greet tickets for our show and you can also sit with other readers in a special section of the show. The details are here.

We’re looking for your thoughts on the first two nights of the G1 Climax tournament so you can leave a thumbs up, thumbs down, or thumbs in the middle with a best and worst match for each show at [email protected] I’m also looking for your thoughts on the NOAH Budokan Hall show.

We’re also looking for reports on tonight’s WWE house shows in Daytona Beach and Fort Lauderdale, FL at [email protected] Yesterday’s UFC show on ABC received 200,000 Google searches, putting it in third place for the day. It’s been the best non-PPV number in a while, but it was a better than usual Fight Night considering it was in New York and on ABC. Nothing related to boxing or professional wrestling has reached the top 20 all week.

In the main event with Brian Ortega against Yair Rodriguez, Ortega’s shoulder went out of socket in the first round, so the fight had to be stopped. Bobby Fulton noted that he was battling shingles that had spread to his eyes. It is very painful. He told everyone to get insurance and get shingles shot if you’re older. NWA President Billy Corgan will perform a benefit concert on 7/27 for the surviving victims of the Highland Park, IL parade shooting. Corgan lived in Highland Park for 20 years. the show will take place at Madame Zuzu, a teahouse that Corgan co-owns, on the same strip where filming took place. AEW has launched a new group of heels called Trust Fund. Ariya Daivari is now Ari Daivari with the idea that his trust fund has been launched and he has access to money, and he bought the contract of Slim J and Parker Boudreaux (Harland in WWE) and they are the Trustbusters. At this time, no decision has been made on whether it will be primarily for AEW or ROH, but Tony Khan was sold on the idea. The opponent(s) for Ric Flair’s final game will be announced at 6:05 p.m. ET tomorrow night. PWInsider reported that Bayley will be in Nashville for SummerSlam weekend. We heard she should be back soon. Logan Paul will be on Miz TV tomorrow night. Raw will be in Tampa and will face Home Run Derby. This usually drops the rating a bit and Raw will be behind the baseball tomorrow, which could be the last time before football season that Raw doesn’t win on the night. Tony Khan noted that Andrade did not wrestle due to injury. We’ve noted that the idea has been Rush & Andrade vs. Penta & Fenix ​​for weeks, but it’s been delayed due to the injury. Andrade said it was not serious, saying he had inflammation in his ankle. Last Night WWE in Tallahassee, FL

Ezekiel & Street Profits b Chad Gable & Otis & Theory – Ford pinned Gable after frog splash

Dana Brooke won three-way against Tamina and Nikki ASH to retain the 24/7 title. Reggie tried to pin Brooke afterwards but she got away

Veer Mahaan b Cedric Alexander

AJ Styles b Ciampa – Very good game

Bianca Belair b Carmella to retain women’s title

Omos b R-Truth in a squash

Alexa Bliss b Doudrop

Rey & Dominik Mysterio b Finn Balor & Damian Priest-DQ when Dominik pretends to be hit with a chair and the referee DQ’d Judgment Day

Riddle b Seth Rollins Missy Hyatt was at ringside. Correspondent Jared Marlowe said he sat behind her and noted how nice she was to everyone. WWE made a surprise finish at last night’s show in Estero, Florida as Drew Gulak pinned Happy Corbin. Usos over New Day was the main event. Today is the 34th anniversary of the stabbing death of Bruiser Brody in the Juan Loubriel Stadium locker room toilet at the hands of Jose Gonzalez. This weekend was also listed as Mil Mascaras’ 80th birthday, although many believe it is a few years older than that. He struggled until a few years ago. Unless they signed a new contract in the last few days, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows’ contracts with the Impact ended yesterday. Other ratings AAW starting Friday night in Merrionette Park, IL in front of 455 fans: Davey Vega b Shane Hollister, Manders NC Fred Yehi, Russ Jones b AJ Alexander, Brayden Lee & Gnaris Garvin b Silas Young & Karam, Billie Starkz won four times on Lady Frost, Sierra & Vert Vixen to become Top Women’s Title Contender, ACH & Jah-C b Ace Perry & Hammerstone to win the Tag Titles, Christi Jaynes b Heather Reckless to retain the Women’s Title, Ren Jones b Spyder Nate Webb , Jake Something defeated Calvin Tankman, Levi Everett (Tucker of Otis & Tucker fame), Hartenbower, Connan Lycan and Schaff, Mat Fitchett won three-way over Manders and Fred Yehi to retain the AAW title. Said to be a great main event. A report on the documentary on the life of former wrestler Mike Pappas, star of the 70s turned jeweler released recently. Thema Klarides, a former WWE ring card girl (yes, they had one at the start of Raw) plans to fight Richard Blumenthal in a race for US Senate in Connecticut. Blumenthal a few terms back defeated Linda McMahon in an election where McMahon spent record sums. (thanks to Mike Kuzmuk) Former WWE writer Phil Blechman is preparing a musical titled “The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical”. He said that Tito Santana, Tommy Fiero, Brutus Beefcake and Demolition are part of the production team. PW Mania had a story about it. (thanks to Phil Johnson) Saturday Night WA EPW: Cannon Connors b Tyler Jacobs, Jordan Bishop & Ryan Allen b Zenith & Del Cano, Marcius Pitt & Damian Slater b Faizai Keris & CJ Langkay, Bruno Nitro b Taylor King, Jarrad Slate & Felix Young & Chris Target NC David Storm & Edith Night & Tyler Jacobs, Julian Ward b Adam Brooks to retain the EPW title. Said the main event was excellent. This was Storm’s 300th match in EPW, the most in company history. Ward vs Brooks vs Caveman Ugg fight for the Southern Territory title on 7/23 in Perth. The very first game with Robbie Eagles against KrackerJak headlines a 7/30 show in Melbourne Australia (thanks to Kevin Chiat) Ch. 62 in Los Angeles aired three hours of the latest Triplemania. AAA has entered into a television agreement with a Spanish syndicated network. The MCW Shane Shamrock Cup is 7/23 at RJ Meyer Arena in Joppa, MD with Ken Dixon vs. Kekoa for the MCW title in the lead. Samuel Shaw, Moses, Mandy Leon, Vita VonStarr, Rich Swann, Blake Christian and Jack Evans are in the series. Pro Wrestling Revolver on 08/21 in Dayton, OH at Calumet Center featuring Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, Joe Doering vs. Manders plus Jon Moxley, Chris Bey, JT Dunn, Rich Swann, Ace Austin, Alisha Edwards and Allie Katch on the show.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://viagrablp.com/daily-update-ufc-bobby-fulton-billy-corgan-won-f4w/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos