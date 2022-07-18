Dr Strange, Top Gun, Batman

Three Hollywood releases are among the top 10 grossing domestic box office this year, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ star raking in Rs 130 core and ranking No. 5. The collection’s net figures Box Office are those given after excluding GST and/or other taxes and levies.
The list, as expected, is topped by Hindi dubbed versions of “KGF: Chapter 2” by Prasanth Neel, featuring Kannada star Yash, which grossed Rs 434.70 crore, and “RRR” by SS Rajamouli featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, his profit pegged at Rs 274.31 crore. These numbers are reported by websites that cover the film trade.
Worldwide revenue, across all languages, of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ stands at Rs 1,235.2 crore and that of ‘RRR’ follows with Rs 1,135.8 crore, according to authority IMDb.com, which shares gross collection figures (these include GST and, where applicable, other taxes or levies).
Among Hindi films, the surprise was Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi (Rs 291.2 crore; overall, Rs 337.2 crore). The sleeper hit is followed by Aneez Bazmee’s laugh riot ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ featuring Kartik Aryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani (Rs 213 crore; Rs 262.5 crore worldwide) and Alia’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Bhatt, which made Rs 129.10 crore (worldwide, Rs 194.9 crore), a rare feat for a female-centric social drama. These IMDb.com numbers are for raw collections.
None of Bollywood’s recent releases have come close to these numbers. Srijit Mukherji’s Taapsee Pannu star “Shabaash Mithu” became the third sports drama — after Ranveer Singh-directed “83” and Shahid Kapur’s “Jersey” — to fail at the box office everywhere. Over the past weekend, this biopic about Mithali Raj only grossed Rs 40 lakh.
Rajkummar Rao’s star ‘HIT – The First Case’ fared slightly better, earning Rs 1.35 crore in its opening weekend, an amount ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has had to earn ever since. his first show.
The highly publicized “Khuda Haafiz: Chapter ll – Agni Pariksha” by Vidyut Jammwal only made Rs 10.91 crore. Moviegoers clearly seem to prefer action over Marvel, as during the same period that ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II’ existed, Chris Hemsworth’s starring ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ grossed Rs 79.55 crore.
Face savers for Bollywood among recent releases have been “Jugjugg Jeeyo”, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani (who had an excellent run), Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor (Rs 83.17 crore, and more). It’s far more than Akshay Kumar’s super-hyped and politically blessed ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ (Rs 68.05 crore), which, by the way, spurred another successful Hollywood release,” Jurassic World Dominion” (Rs 68.56 crore).
And, as if that weren’t enough, ‘The Batman’ (Rs 48.10 crore) and Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Rs 34.50 crore) are ahead of Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Runway 34’ (Rs 32.96 crore) and Heropanti 2 by Tiger Shroff (Rs 24.45 crore).
It’s time for Bollywood to do some serious soul-searching, figure out how to cut its losses and survive in the post-Covid entertainment landscape.
