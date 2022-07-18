Ibrahim Ali Khan, who was linked to Palak Tiwari, parties with Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa





Bollywood hunk Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted with Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa Rampal while partying in London. Both are popular B-Town child stars and are single. Although they haven’t made their acting debut yet, there’s no doubt that Ibrahim and Mahikaa’s personal lives have always been under the media radar. From their clothing choices to their love lives, there is absolutely nothing the Indian media hasn’t reported on the child stars. Ibrahim belongs to the royal family of Pataudis. And it looks like he shares a great camaraderie with his mother-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan. On February 21, 2022, Bebo took his IG handle and dropped an adorable family photo of his son Jehangir Ali Khan’s first birthday party. The photo showed doting dad, Saif Ali Khan, posing with his four children, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir. Alongside, Bebo wrote: “One for the album.” Recommend Read: Kareena Kapoor poses with Jeh, while her husband, Saif and Tim sunbathe on a pink duck On July 17, 2022, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Arjun Rampal’s daughter, Mahikaa Rampal’s friend Orhan Awatrami took to her IG Stories and shared glimpses of a party in London they were a part of this week. In the photo, Mahikaa was seen wearing a black-colored tube top with the pants in the same color. She looked stunning in the open braids and glamorous makeup. On the other hand, Ibrahim looked dapper in a baggy black shirt paired with black pants. As they posed with wide smiles for the camera, it looked like they had had a gala together. Check! Earlier, Ibrahim was linked with TV actress, daughter of Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari for having a rumored relationship. On January 21, 2022, Ibrahim and Palak were spotted by the paps walking out of a famous restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The two had also left in the same car, where we could see Ibrahim blushing at the triggers while Palak tried to hide his face. This incident had sparked speculation that they were the new lovebirds and celebrity couple of B-town. Read also : R Madhavan becomes the cheerleader for his son, Vedaant Madhavan, as he breaks the national junior swimming record Although we are all aware of Ibrahim’s resemblance to his father, Saif Ali Khan and his grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan, not many people know that he also inherited his great-grandfather’s looks. , Nawab Mohammad Iftikhar Ali Khan Siddiqui Pataudi. Apart from his looks, Ibrahim also inherited his cricketer great-grandfather’s skill at cricket. On December 7, 2021, Saif’s sister, Saba Ali Khan, dropped a video on her IG handle, featuring her grandfather and nephew. Alongside the video, she wrote: ”IFTIKHAR ALI KHAN PATAUDI…..Lineage and appearance…passed down.Ibrahim..a lookalike? What do you think….” On the work side, Ibrahim Ali Khan worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Next reading: Debina Bonnerjee’s daughter Lianna enjoys her first mall visit, her infectious smile wins hearts AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

