Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood debut Bedhadak isn’t shelved, confirms Karan Johar

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoors’ daughter Shanaya Kapoor are not far from making their big Bollywood debut. After reports claimed that his debut film Bedhadak had been shelved, Karan Johar, who is supporting the film, clarified that the film will start next year. (Also read: Shanaya Kapoor posts happy times)

@[email protected]@itslakshyaall will be hitting screens next year! Filming starts in the first half of next year!!!!#BEDHADAK!!!! writes Karan Johar. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also marks the acting debuts of Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. Before filming, the actors are currently reading scripts and taking workshops for their first film.

Last week, Zoom announced that the film had been postponed indefinitely. A report on the portal quoted a well-placed source as saying the film has either been shelved or postponed indefinitely. However, this has not been verified by the producers.

Instagram post by Karan Johar.

Earlier in March this year, the creators unveiled Bedhadak’s poster. In Shanaya’s first look poster, she was seen in a pink and gray top with her face covered in windswept hair. She was featured as Nimrit in the film. Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to watch, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings to the screen! said Karan Johar.

The film also stars Lakshay, who was supposed to debut with the now discontinued Dostana 2. Besides Lakshay and Shanaya, there will also be Gurfateh Pirzada.

Bedhadak is produced by Dharma Productions. Ahead of her movie debut, Shanaya has already caused a stir this year by walking the ramp at Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week 2022. Apart from acting, she is also a trained belly dancer and is no less than a star. on social networks.