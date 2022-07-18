Outrage over gold digger’s jibe at Bollywood actress

MUMBAI One of India’s most beloved beauty queens has recently been in the eye of a storm on social media.

Sushmita Sen, the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title in 1994, has made a career as a successful Bollywood actress.

The 46-year-old, who has starred in around three dozen films, was recently seen playing the lead role in a popular and critically acclaimed web series called Aarya.

Often described as intelligent, witty and intelligent, Sen has won numerous prestigious film awards and is widely considered a “woman of substance”.

But all of his achievements seemed to have been forgotten since Thursday evening, when Lalit Modi – a 58-year-old businessman and founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world’s richest cricket competition – announced on the social media that he was in a relationship with Sen, opening the floodgates to rude and misogynistic jokes.

Modi is also a public figure – the architect of the wildly successful IPL made headlines a decade ago after India’s cricket board BCCI accused him of financial irregularities and the suspended. Mr Modi, who has always denied the allegations made against him, has lived in London for a decade.

Sharing a bunch of romantic photographs from their recent vacations in the Maldives and the Italian island of Sardinia, he first described Sen as his “better half” and then – after that sparked marriage rumors – edited it out for read “my most beautiful partner”. .

Modi, who lost his wife of nearly three decades to cancer in 2018, said his relationship with Sen was “a new beginning, a new life finally” and that he was “over the moon”.

Overnight, the internet was overflowing – her post went viral, it was picked up by news sites, and congratulatory messages started pouring in.

Trolls also came out in droves – pointing out their age difference, criticizing Modi for his looks, calling him a “fugitive” and mocking him for misidentifying Sen on Twitter.

But the nastiest comment was reserved for the actress – her name was trending on social media, with many calling her a ‘greedy’ and ‘gold digger’ who dated Modi because of his money.

Among her critics was Bangladeshi author and activist Taslima Nasrin, who questioned why Sen was now spending time with “a very unattractive person” – “because the man is very rich? So was she sold for money ?”

“This kind of comment is very problematic,” says Namita Bhandare, author and editor of news site Article 14.

“What happens in a relationship between consenting adults is nobody else’s business, so the trolling and value judgments are troubling. But it’s also bad news for all women, because it shows how easy it is to fall into this pattern of heaping indignities on women, pointing fingers at her.”

The attention the relationship is garnering wasn’t entirely unexpected, given that Sen is a celebrity whose every move is followed by fans and the press.

She has often made the news about her “unconventional” life choices – at age 24, just a few years after winning the Miss Universe crown, she adopted a daughter as a single mother, and a few years later, a second daughter. Sen regularly posts photos with her daughters.

She’s never made a secret of her relationships either – over the years she’s dated other actors and most recently model Rohman Shawl who she broke up with last year.

But as Ms Bhandare points out, news of her dates has so far been limited to tabloids and gossip columns, and Mr Modi may not have anticipated the interest their affair would generate in India.

“He got the ball rolling with his tweet on Thursday night. But he lives a low-key life in London, and all the attention is on her, everyone’s talking about her.”

Sen also received a lot of support on social media, with many pointing out that in the past she dated men who had little money and no one called these men gold diggers.

But with the scrutiny and overblown comments about their relationship continuing – memes and jokes questioning his motives are being shared not only on social media but also on WhatsApp – Sen responded on Sunday night with an Instagram post. .

“It is heartbreaking to see how miserable and unhappy the world around us is becoming,” she wrote.

“Friends I never had and acquaintances I never met…all sharing their great opinions and deep knowledge of my life and character…monetizing the ‘Gold Digger’ until at the end!!! Ah these geniuses!!!”

To those who claim she was dating Mr Modi for his money, the actress – who once endorsed a line of diamond jewelry and is said to be worth an estimated $10million herself – wrote a pertinent reminder :

It was an answer that won him a lot of applause in India.

“WhatsApp jokes and comments are disgusting and they perpetuate the traditional notion that it is okay to make fun of women,” Ms Bhandare said.

“But she responded with such maturity and grace. She sent her love to those who supported her and also wished good luck to those who didn’t.” BBC