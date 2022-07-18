5 Famous Bollywood Actresses Who Debuted With Shah Rukh Khan





Shah Rukh Khan is one of India’s most beloved superstars. The king of Bollywood had given many super hits during his 30-year career. King Khan has not only managed to establish his career but is also responsible for launching the careers of many Bollywood actresses. Today, many top actresses in Bollywood debuted with Shah Rukh Khan and reached new heights in their careers. Let’s discuss some of these famous female celebrities from B city. Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest female superstars in India today. The famous star made his debut with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 film, Om Shanti Om. The film gave huge recognition to Deepika Padukone. Padukone’s pairing with SRK was one of the film’s main highlights. The songs from this film, including “Aankhon mein teri” and “Main agar kahoon”, are still favorites of many. After ‘Om Shanti Om’, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in several successful films. This includes movies like Chennai Express, Happy New Year, etc. SRK and Deepika’s hit Jodi will be seen again in the upcoming film, Pathaan. Preity Zinta Preity Zinta began her acting career with Shah Rukh Khan in 1998. The duo appeared together in the 1998 film, Dil Se. After this Mani Ratnam film, Preity Zinta continued to give a number of hits in her career. No one can forget her onscreen romance with Shah Rukh Khan in “Kal Ho Na Ho” and “Veer Zara.” The hit pair was also seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’. Today, Preity Zinta is an acclaimed actress who is famous all over India. She is also the owner of her IPL team, King’s Xl Punjab. Shilpa Shetty Shilpa Shetty’s first film was Baazigar. This 1999 film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles, was a huge blockbuster. Although Shilpa Shetty’s character is killed off at the very beginning of the film, her role impressed the audience. There was no turning back for Shilpa Shetty after Baazigar. The fitness queen later rose to great fame through films like Dhadkan and Mai Khiladi Tu Anari. Anouchka Sharma Anushka Sharma is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood today. The famous actress enjoys a huge fan following for her husband Virat Kohli. Anushka Sharma had also started her film career with King Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Who doesn’t remember the innocent Anushka in the 2008 film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi? Anushka’s debut with SRK helped her a lot in establishing her career in Bollywood. Later, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma worked together in other movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero. M Ahima Chaudhary Mahima Chaudhary is known for her movies like Dhadkan and Pardes. The actress had captured many hearts with her acting skills and expressions in the 90s. Mahima Chaudhary debuted in the most popular, “Pardes” with Shah Rukh Khan in 1997. At present, Mahima isn’t very active in acting, but she’s still well known and needs no introduction. Mahira Khan Not only Indian actresses but also actresses from other countries also got a chance to fall in love with SRK in their early movies. Mahira Khan, a Pakistani actress made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan in 2017 in Raees. His chemistry with SRK had drawn a lot of attention. FYK, Mahira Khan is a very well known name in Pakistan. After Raees, Mahira Khan also gained recognition in India. Currently, Pakistani artists are banned in India for political reasons. However, Mahira Khan fans in India are still waiting to see her in other Bollywood films.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://womansera.com/5-famous-bollywood-actresses-who-debuted-with-shah-rukh-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos