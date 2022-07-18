Melinda Doolittle: Nicole Kidman told me to hire a bodyguard | Entertainment

Melinda Doolittle says Nicole Kidman advised her to hire security.
The 44-year-old singer finished in third place on ‘American Idol’ in 2007 and was inundated with fans at a restaurant, but was surprised to see Hollywood actress Nicole, 55, left alone at a table neighbor.
She said: “Nobody was talking to Nicole. I had a line at my table and I was like, ‘I don’t get it, Nicole Kidman is right there. [When I got up] , Nicole was like, ‘Hey, honey, we’re so proud of you!’ We watched you on the show. And I just want to tell you to invest in safety.”
The ‘I’m a Woman’ singer claimed that Nicole explained to her that her fans only knew her as an actress and couldn’t really identify with her, but because Melinda found fame while performing. a reality singing competition, she was “one of them” and therefore attracted a lot of attention.
She told Insider: “[Nicole said] “For me, people just see me on screen, so they don’t relate to me that way. But for you, you’re one of them. And so, they feel very good walking to your table and not letting you eat. So you have to have someone with you, so you can eat. I’ve engaged security and that’s the best advice I’ve ever had. ever gave.”
Melinda – who finished on ‘American Idol behind Blake Lewis and eventual winner Jordin Sparks – described her time on the show’s sixth season as “crazy” as she agreed to lose her anonymity.
She added, “We couldn’t go anywhere without security. The show was so big ‘you couldn’t walk more than 10 feet without getting arrested or people wanting pictures and wanting to talk to you. I don’t know how to express how crazy it was. Like just trying to go out in public and realizing at some point, your brain realizes, ‘Oh, this is my life.'”
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.laconiadailysun.com/lifestyles/entertainment/melinda-doolittle-nicole-kidman-told-me-to-hire-a-bodyguard/article_9949ebdd-178d-5fdd-baa4-ae0311f66b30.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
