Allu Arjun on Bollywood movies: “Acting in Hindi is a bit out of my comfort zone but…”





Tollywood star Allu Arjun has gained a significant number of fans in the Hindi belt after his latest film Pushpa: The Rise became a smash hit. And the obvious questions arise as to whether he would make a pure Hindi film to cater to new North Indian fans. And even the star seems open to the idea of ​​working in Hindi films when the need arises.

Performing in Hindi is a bit out of my comfort zone at the moment but once there is a requirement, I will do anything, Allu Arjun told India Today. He was recently interviewed for the cover of the magazine. Pushpa: The Rise was released last year during the Christmas Festival to packed houses in South India. The Hindi version of the film took around Rs 3 crore to open, surprising the expectations of many trade pundits. The Hindi version did outstanding business on single screens across North India and became a sensation with excellent word of mouth from audiences. The film eventually garnered over Rs 108 crore in the northern circuit at a time when even films by Bollywood’s biggest stars were struggling to break even at the box office there. Pushpa’s success has added to the current existential crisis in Bollywood, which is struggling to make sense of the rapidly changing taste of movie-watching audiences. After Pushpa, Hindi dubbed versions of RRR by SS Rajamouli and KGF: Chapter 2 by Prashanth Neel broke box office records in North India. Allu Arjun is now preparing to join the sets of the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which is called Pushpa: The Rule. It also stars Fahadh Faasil as the main villain.

