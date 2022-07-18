Central Iowa Fair packs its bags after a week of fun | News, Sports, Jobs





The annual Central Iowa Fair wrapped up the weekend after several days of fun, and fair goers were able to stock up on fair food and entertainment to keep them going through next summer. . From Wednesday to Sunday, a variety of different events filled the fair’s schedule, including 4-H livestock shows, a youth rodeo, bull riding and many other events, and pig races. took place three times a day all week. 2022 CIF Queen Jessley Ash and little CIF Princess Milly Large were crowned Wednesday night to kick off the fair, and throughout the week they could be spotted helping out and participating in different events. Central Iowa Fairgrounds office manager Shannon Espenscheid said the fair was a great success and Saturday was a particularly important night because of the bull riding. “Saturday with bull riding and free entertainment is always a great evening. People like to go out and they like to watch the riders on the bulls and so it’s a good time. The kids also had a great fair, and I think after a year of COVID and then coming back last year and being revamped, I think this year was even better than the last,” Espenscheid said. . “We had a very good fair.” The Saturday afternoon mud volleyball tournament was also a big hit with the crowds, and they gathered around the pit that had been dug in the west parking lot of the fairgrounds to watch the various teams of volleyball get dirty to win. While some big events drew more people, in general Espenscheid said attendance levels were fairly steady throughout the week. “I think there’s something that everyone can go out and appreciate and see, and what one person likes, someone else might like something else, but it’s just a very good time,” Espenscheid said. Jodi Breniman, vice chair of the fair’s board, echoed Espenscheid’s sentiments regarding the success of the fair and she felt that everyone who came enjoyed it, especially the new event 4 -H This year’s Alumni Showmanship which took place on Wednesday evening. Breniman said the staging event will definitely make a return to the 2023 fair. “We had an absolutely brilliant fair. It just exploded,” Breniman said. “Every night we had a very good audience. (Saturday) night was our bull riding and our concert and the stands were packed. We were very pleased with it and want to thank the community for coming to the fair This year. “ Although the 2022 Central Iowa Fair has now passed, there is still the Iowa State Fair to look forward to next month August 11-21. —— Contact Susanna Meyer at 641-753-6611 or [email protected] Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

